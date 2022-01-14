TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Ballet Hispánico

On this edition of ST, we learn about Ballet Hispánico, which was founded in 1970 in New York City and is by now one of the largest Latinx cultural organizations in the United States. This well-respected company -- distinguished by its contemporary artistry, its in-depth training program, and its long-running community connections -- will perform tomorrow night (Wednesday the 12th) at 7pm in the Lorton Performance Center on the University of Tulsa campus. (You can learn more about Ballet Hispánico's Tulsa appearance, which is being presented by Choregus Productions, at this link, which also includes information on how to get tickets.) Our guest is Eduardo Vilaro, the Cuban-American dancer, choreographer, and educator who is also the artistic director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico.

TULSA, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO