Deon Cole: Coleology Tour

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the...

Big Laugh Comedy presents Chris Distefano

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Chris Distefano first burst onto the scene as a standout on MTV’s talking heads franchise Guy Code/Girl Code. He went on to star in the IFC series Benders and serve as co-host of Netflix’s Ultimate Beastmaster. Distefano is currently hosting Backyard Bar Wars, a home renovation series.
Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
Deon Cole
NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
Porsha Williams Shows Off $300K Rolls-Royce From Fiancé Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams' new car from her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, is stunning. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off her new Rolls-Royce Ghost -- which retails for over $300,000 -- on Instagram on Wednesday, and thanked Guobadia for the lavish gift. Williams poses by the car in the...
H.E.R. Tops 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations In Music

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the nominees for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced in a virtual event hosted by Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner, and Tinashe. Nominations across 83 categories including 29 for TV and streaming, 15 for recordings, and 14 for motion pictures were revealed. Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. garnered the most nominations, with six in the music categories for Outstanding Female Artist; Outstanding Album; Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (in both Traditional and Contemporary categories). Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic all trail right behind with four nominations...
Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
Rachel Lindsay on Getting Death Threats Following Interview with Former Bachelor Host Chris Harrison

Rachel Lindsay has had to endure a lot following her headline-making Extra interview with former Bachelor host Chris Harrison. As part of her duties as an Extra correspondent, Lindsay — who starred on The Bachelorette in 2017 — interviewed Harrison, 50, last February about Matt James' Bachelor season. Harrison sparked backlash for making controversial comments in defense of then-contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions before she was on the show. (Harrison apologized soon after.)
Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
‘Cobra Kai,’ Riverdale, ‘This Is Us,’ & ‘Black-ish’ Among PaleyFest LA Lineup

PaleyFest LA has released the line-up for its 39th annual television festival, set at the Dolby Theater in April from the 2nd to the 10th. For the first time in 3 years, the celebration will take place in person. Attendees will be treated to conversations with the casts of This Is Us; Superman & Lois; Black-ish; Ghosts; The Neighborhood; Hacks; Cobra Kai; Riverdale; Better Call Saul; A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i; and Emily in Paris. “We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Garland Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart con Amore: Chloé Trevor & Marcus Pyle

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Garland Symphony Orchestra's January concert in their Mozart con Amore season will feature violinist Chloé Trevor and violist Marcus Pyle. Selections will include Mozart's Overture to Don Giovanni and Sinfonia Concertante, and Schubert's Symphony No. 6.
GARLAND, TX

