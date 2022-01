With an impressive range, speed and pricepoint, owners are lining up for Hill Helicopters' new HX50, says Colin Goodwin... Many happy hours can be spent playing on car company configurators. Do I want my Porsche 911 GT3 in Le Mans White, and should I go for the optional ceramic brakes? It’s an exciting game that provides a great distraction when one should be working. But forget exotic car configurators because something far more exciting exists out there in the ether: the configurator on Hill Helicopters’ website. Here you will be able to choose the numerous options available on the company’s new HX50 helicopter, from exterior paint colours to interior leather.

