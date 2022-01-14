Gaylord Texan Resort presents Illusionist James Cielen

Terranea Resort is the Perfect Setting for Valentine's Day Romance. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort invites guests to indulge this Valentine's Day with a coastal retreat situated on the 102-acre oasis of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Take aim with Cupid's arrow during couple's archery lessons, enjoy award-winning al fresco dining, reconnect with a secluded retreat in the resort's luxury accommodations, rejuvenate with restorative wellness at The Spa, or choose from an alluring array of gifts and experiences to create a memorable and romantic Valentine celebration throughout the month of February. For additional information and reservations, please visit the website or call 866.261.5873.
