Holly Thomas was confirmed as judge for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday by a 48-40 vote in the Senate, despite objections from the Republican Party. Thomas will be the second Black woman to serve on the Ninth Circuit. She currently serves as a judge on the Los Angeles Superior Court in California, and was formerly an assistant counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. She also worked as a deputy director of California's housing and employment agency and special counsel to the New York solicitor general.

