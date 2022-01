Dozens of Canadian truck drivers have blocked the highway near the US-Manitoba international border to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.Videos shared on social media showed truck drivers carrying Canadian flags and holding a demonstration on the Manitoba Highway 75, which connects the Emerson community in Manitoba with the US city of Pembina in North Dakota.The demonstration slowed down traffic on both sides and caused delays for vehicles both entering and leaving Canada.The drivers were protesting against Canada’s new vaccine mandates for truck drivers, which came into force on Saturday.Canadian truckers against cross-border vaccine mandates have started to block all lanes...

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO