LIC Could Begin Issuing Public Shares for India’s Biggest IPO by Mid-March: Sources

By Nupur Anand
Insurance Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife Insurance Corp. (LIC), India’s largest insurer, could publish key details of its mammoth initial public offering (IPO) this month and begin issuing public shares by mid-March, government and banking officials told Reuters on Thursday. LIC’s listing is set to be India’s biggest ever IPO, with the government...

pymnts

India’s Oyo Hotel Startup to Target $9B Valuation in IPO

Indian startup Oyo Rooms is going public, seeking a $9 billion valuation, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources. The SoftBank Group Corp.-backed hotelier is expected to win approval from the Securities & Exchange Commission, with the offering available this week or next. SoftBank owns 47% of the company. Despite rocky times...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Insurance#Bahrain#Lic#Life Insurance Corp#Reuters#Citigroup#Sbi Capital Market
Insurance Journal

Credit Suisse Plunged Into Chaos After Chairman Ousted for Breaching COVID Rules

The banker tasked with fixing Credit Suisse Group AG was ousted just nine months into the job for breaching COVID quarantine rules, throwing the Swiss financial giant into fresh turmoil as it struggles to emerge from a series of scandals. Antonio Horta-Osorio’s departure, unveiled in a surprise midnight announcement on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LG Energy Solution raises $10.8 bln in S.Korea's biggest IPO

SYDNEY/SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) raised $10.8 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), attracting record demand for a deal in South Korea, the company said on Friday. LGES shares were priced at 300,000 won each, at the top of a range...
ECONOMY
Reuters

LG Energy Solution's IPO attracts around $80 bln bids from international investors - sources

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - (This January 11 story refiles to clarify $80 bln bids from international institutional investors in headline and first paragraph) South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution's (LGES) $10.7 billion initial public offering (IPO) has received bids worth around $80 billion from international institutional investors, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
MARKETS
investing.com

WeTransfer owner seeks Amsterdam IPO, plans $182 million share issue

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The owner of WeTransfer, which offers file sharing and collaboration tools said on Wednesday the company will seek an initial public offering of shares and listing on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange. The Amsterdam-based company, soon to be renamed "The Creative Productivity Group NV" said its offer, for which...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo files IPO to go public

The S-1 document filed Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not include terms for its offering. Turo, which was founded in 2010 and has been compared to Airbnb for cars, allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles through the startup’s website or app. The company boasts 85,000 active hosts and 160,000 active vehicle listings in over 7,500 cities as of September 30, 2021. Car owners get the chance to offset ownership costs, and users get the benefit of affordable short-term rentals at a time when rental car prices are increasing due to pandemic-induced supply chain issues. Challenges in the traditional car rental industry have certainly allowed Turo to gain some market share, despite steep competition, but that popularity has come with a cost at times, a reading of the risk factors portion of the S-1 shows.
ECONOMY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Amazon challenges India’s antitrust suspension of 2019 Future deal-sources

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc has filed a legal challenge at an Indian tribunal against the national antitrust agency’s supension of a 2019 deal it had with Indian retailer Future Group, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Sunday. India’s antitrust agency suspended its approval of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asian prices fall amid Chinese LNG cargo sale tenders

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices dropped this week as large Chinese sell tenders signalled that supplies are well-stocked amid continued tepid Asian demand. The average LNG price for March delivery into north-east Asia fell to around $23.00 per metric million British thermal units...
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Axis Bank closing in on Citi India's consumer business — sources

MUMBAI (Jan 17): Axis Bank has emerged as the front runner to buy Citi's consumer business in India, which is being valued at around US$1.5 billion in a planned deal that is likely to happen this month, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Another Indian lender,...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Lloyd’s Names Chubb’s Miller as Commercial Dir.; Chubb Promotes Meyer to Switzerland Country Pres.; WTW Hires Aon’s Weda for Corp. Risk & Broking, Benelux

This edition of International People Moves details appointments at Lloyd’s, Chubb and Willis Towers Watson (WTW). A summary of these new hires follows here. Lloyd’s Names Chubb’s Miller as Commercial Director. Lloyd’s announced the appointment of Dawn Miller as its Commercial Director, reporting to Lloyd’s Chief of...
BUSINESS
okcheartandsoul.com

LIC IPO – How to Link PAN with LIC Policy?

If you want to Apply for LIC IPO in Policyholder Category, Check how to link PAN with LIC Policy. Read the important points about Linking PAN to LIC Policy. LIC aka Life Insurance Corporation of India IPO is around the corner as per the market speculations. We heard about the Policyholder’s quota to apply for LIC IPO. To apply in such a category please note down a few of the steps which help you to get eligible to apply for the LIC IPO under the policyholders’ quota.
ECONOMY
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Hamilton Names AIG’s Friston for Financial Lines; WTW Hires Marsh’s Baker for FINEX Banking; Howden Re Taps Berkley Re’s Pike for Treaty Reinsurance

This edition of International People Moves details appointments at Hamilton Re, Willis Towers Watson and Howden Re. A summary of these new hires follows here. Hamilton Appoints AIG’s Friston for Financial Lines Insurance. Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. announced the launch of Financial Lines Insurance at Hamilton Re Ltd., the...
BUSINESS
AFP

China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers. Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021. The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months. The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
ECONOMY
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Zurich North America Changes Leadership in Captives, Crop, Construction, Customer Office

Zurich North America announced the following changes:. Jason Meador, currently head of Captives at Zurich North America, has been appointed to lead the Rural Community Insurance Services crop insurance business following the impending retirement of head of RCIS Mike Day. Alban Laloum, currently head of Customer, Distribution, Marketing & Regional...
BUSINESS

