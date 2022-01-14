LIC Could Begin Issuing Public Shares for India’s Biggest IPO by Mid-March: Sources

The S-1 document filed Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not include terms for its offering. Turo, which was founded in 2010 and has been compared to Airbnb for cars, allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles through the startup’s website or app. The company boasts 85,000 active hosts and 160,000 active vehicle listings in over 7,500 cities as of September 30, 2021. Car owners get the chance to offset ownership costs, and users get the benefit of affordable short-term rentals at a time when rental car prices are increasing due to pandemic-induced supply chain issues. Challenges in the traditional car rental industry have certainly allowed Turo to gain some market share, despite steep competition, but that popularity has come with a cost at times, a reading of the risk factors portion of the S-1 shows.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO