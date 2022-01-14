ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Kingston Trio in concert

culturemap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio bring...

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturemap.com

Big Band of Brothers: A Jazz Celebration of The Allman Brothers Band

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. This show is based on and inspired by the album Big Band of Brothers: A Jazz Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band, released in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band’s debut. The Big Band of Brothers live show features Jaimoe (original member of the Allman Brothers Band) and stars Sammy Miller and The Congregation, with special guests Lamar Williams Jr and Drew Smithers.
MUSIC
Grand Forks Herald

A cupcake and a concert

Every day my four-year-old daughter asks me if we can “do a band.”. And by “do a band” she means that we will make some cupcakes or cookies, get out her guitar and little microphone stand and I will eat that cupcake and watch her perform music that she spontaneously composes with all the emotion and drama she has collected in her short little life, the fireplace the backdrop of her stage.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
El Defensor Chieftain

Rahim AlHaj Trio set to perform free concert

Yo Yo Ma hasn’t been here but Awadagin Pratt has been. So have other luminaries who have graced the stage at New Mexico Tech’s Macey Center courtesy of its Performing Arts Series. Now, Socorroans can add another prodigy to the list, playing an instrument perhaps you’ve never heard (and never heard of) before.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingston#The Kingston Trio#Folk Music
Deadline

Marty Roberts Dies: Half Of ‘Marty And Elayne’ Lounge Band At The Dresden Was 89

Los Angeles lounge music icon Marty Roberts, the drummer and upright bassist in the “Marty & Elayne” act that entertained at the Dresden Lounge in Los Feliz for 35 years, has died at age 89. No cause of death was immediately available. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Hali, who wrote “We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
culturemap.com

Garland Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart con Amore: Chloé Trevor & Marcus Pyle

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Garland Symphony Orchestra's January concert in their Mozart con Amore season will feature violinist Chloé Trevor and violist Marcus Pyle. Selections will include Mozart's Overture to Don Giovanni and Sinfonia Concertante, and Schubert's Symphony No. 6.
GARLAND, TX
Praise 106.1

Roberta Flack Recovers From Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

Music icon Roberta Flack is the latest vaccinated and boosted individual to catch a COVID-19 breakthrough infection, and the singer credits the experimental drug cocktails for saving her life. In a statement shared on social media, she said, “I tested in early January and was told, ‘COVID-19 Positive.’ However, the vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe […]
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KIX 105.7

Remember When Sugarland Were a Trio?

One of the bigger mysteries of the last several decades of country music is why Kristen Hall left Sugarland when the then-trio seemed to be on the brink of superstardom. The group showed up for a live appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno minus one member on Jan. 12, 2006, and within days an announcement came with little fanfare, a simple statement that Hall had split with Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush because "she wants to stay home and write songs." Since then, rumors have spread that Hall was forced out for image reasons, or that the co-writer of many of the group's early hits was paid to leave the band.
MUSIC
Variety

Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Mick Fleetwood to Produce Music Drama in Development at Fox

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mick Fleetwood is set to executive produce a drama series currently in development at Fox. Titled “13 Songs,” the show follows rock Legend Jasper Jones and his band, The Grift, who once made music that spoke to a generation of Americans, but not anymore. Decades later, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jasper is given only a few months to live. As a final love letter to his fans, he reconnects with his band to write and record 13 final songs and leave his mark on the world forever. Will Reiser and Jonathan Prince will...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Bono and The Edge (‘Sing 2’)

Bono and The Edge, this week’s guests on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, are two of the most popular and influential music artists of all time. They account for one half, and are the principal songwriters, of U2, a band from the north side of Dublin which formed in 1976 and has since made 14 studio albums, sold more than 157 million albums, had two songs top the Billboard Hot 100 (“With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”), had eight albums top the Billboard 200 (including at least one in four successive decades,...
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Arensky • Shostakovich: Piano Trios etc

Arensky: Piano Trio No. 1; Shostakovich: Piano Trios Nos 1 & 2. Ghosts haunt all three piano trios in this well-planned triptych, even in the one which isn’t a memorial – Shostakovich’s original early work first titled Poeme and celebrating a star-crossed teenage love with Tatyana Glivenko. What connects this, the Arensky C minor Trio and the masterpiece Shostakovich composed just over two decades after his first essay in the format, is the winged delivery of the Korean sisters Soo-Jin (violin) and Soo-Kyung Hong (cello) with the latter’s husband, Danish pianist Jens Elvekjaer. The later Shostakovich trio isn’t the usual hard-hitter, at least until we come to the holocaust of Jewish themes at the finale’s heart; the scherzo is fast and light, though with sudden shocks from the swelling grimaces, and in both outer movements the astonishing sophistication of these players registers in split-second drop-backs to pianissimo.
MUSIC
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz In Town: A Trio of Stars

(Photo: Catch the dynamic and versatile and recent BMHOF inductee, Maria Sebastian, this Friday at Jazz in the Pan Am Room!) The influence of jazz continues to evolve and is felt in a wide variety of music genres and community events. What we see happening in our city is how jazz is creating and supporting opportunities to enrich our community.
BUFFALO, NY
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the past for their upcoming album, but when the three-piece group gets back on stage, it’ll be part of the most mid-2000s meets early-2010s lineups since Warped Tour wrapped in 2019. The band is slated to headline the emo and rock event When We Were Young Festival on Oct. 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. General sales for When We Were Young Festival begin on Jan. 21 via the official festival website. Paramore share the headlining bill with My Chemical Romance and are joined front and center on the Hot Topic-core lineup poster by Bring...
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Stan Tracey Trio – ‘The 1959 Sessions’

(ReSteamed-Records RSJ116. Album Review by Leonard Weinreich.) The music on this album, never previously released, represents a recovered time capsule and demands a word or two of context. Having ‘won’ World War II, the weary British population faced a future of shortages and rationing. But young thrusters among progressive jazz...
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Austin Symphony Orchestra presents The Greats

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Austin Symphony Orchestra presents The Greats, featuring cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing and conducted by Peter Bay. Selections will include Anna Clyne's Masquerade, Edward...
AUSTIN, TX
laconiadailysun.com

Bob McCarthy Trio starts off Belknap Mill's Winter Concert Series Jan. 13

LACONIA — The Bob McCarthy Trio is the featured artist in the first of six live concerts in the Belknap Mill’s Bell & Brick Winter Concert Series on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 7-8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on the Mill’s third floor. To ensure a high-quality music experience we will be partnering with John McCarthur of NH Music Collective. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
culturemap.com

Last Podcast on the Left

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Last Podcast on the Left barrels headlong into all things horror, as hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, and Henry Zebrowski cover dark subjects spanning Jeffrey Dahmer, werewolves, Jonestown, iconic hauntings, the history of war crimes, and more. Whether it's cults, killers, or cryptid encounters, Last Podcast on the Left laughs into the abyss that is the dark side of humanity.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy