The Kingston Trio in concert

Arensky: Piano Trio No. 1; Shostakovich: Piano Trios Nos 1 & 2. Ghosts haunt all three piano trios in this well-planned triptych, even in the one which isn’t a memorial – Shostakovich’s original early work first titled Poeme and celebrating a star-crossed teenage love with Tatyana Glivenko. What connects this, the Arensky C minor Trio and the masterpiece Shostakovich composed just over two decades after his first essay in the format, is the winged delivery of the Korean sisters Soo-Jin (violin) and Soo-Kyung Hong (cello) with the latter’s husband, Danish pianist Jens Elvekjaer. The later Shostakovich trio isn’t the usual hard-hitter, at least until we come to the holocaust of Jewish themes at the finale’s heart; the scherzo is fast and light, though with sudden shocks from the swelling grimaces, and in both outer movements the astonishing sophistication of these players registers in split-second drop-backs to pianissimo.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO