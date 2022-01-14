GOODNESS GRACIOUS

As Jeremiah 16 opens, we find Jeremiah the prophet in a difficult position. God has commanded Jeremiah to resolutely stick with a difficult message to the people regarding their sin and impending punishment. The stiff-necked people of God would not listen, and Jeremiah would be despised, rejected, and mistreated. God commanded Jeremiah to live out some difficult object lessons in front of Israelites that would indicate what awaited the nation. Jeremiah was commanded to refrain from marrying and raising children. God was using Jeremiah to declare that the people of Israel would lose that blessing as well because of the impending attack from Babylon. Furthermore, God told Jeremiah not to grieve and to comfort those who lost loved ones. This would illustrate that the people of Israel would lose loved ones and not be afforded opportunity of normal grief and closure. Also, Jeremiah was ordered not to join in ordinary feasting. This meant that times of feasting and celebration would soon end for Israel.

