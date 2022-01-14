GOODNESS GRACIOUS

WAXHAW, NC – Lisa Vigil and Ken Posko are the renowned owners of Provisions in Waxhaw. They have greeted their customers with a big smile and a warm “hello” for the past five years. Lisa Vigil prides herself on getting to know her customers right down to being on a first-name basis. Chef Ken Posko has perfected the Rueben sandwich and created a simple, delicious, comforting menu that customers drive hours to eat. For Ken and Lisa, Provisions has been their home away from home, their staff, extended family, and the community, their treasured friends. Ken and Lisa will sell Provisions with their hearts full of beautiful memories, as life leads them down a slightly different path. Rest assured, you’re bound to see them out and about as they continue to take part in the community through Pinky’s Out Skate Shop and FD Cigar Company, both in downtown Waxhaw.
