ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern defender Davies has heart muscle issue after virus

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 6 days ago

MUNICH (AP) -- Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies has been sidelined with evidence of heart muscle inflammation after being infected with the coronavirus, coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday. The Canada international...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Lewandowski is best Bundesliga striker of modern era' - Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann rates Robert Lewandowski as the best Bundesliga striker of the modern era with the Bayern Munich star poised to inflict more misery on struggling Hertha Berlin this Sunday. League leaders Bayern start the weekend with a six-point cushion ahead of Sunday's game at Hertha, against whom Lewandowski has scored 10 goals in his last five games. Lewandowski retained his FIFA's "The Best" male player title on Monday, two days after chalking up his 300th Bundesliga goal in Bayern's 4-0 thumping away to Cologne. "There is no doubt Robert is the best striker the Bundesliga has seen in the modern era," Klinsmann, who won the 1990 World Cup with West Germany, told AFP in a video conference.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
Person
Alphonso Davies
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Munich#Ap
semoball.com

Barcelona tells Dembele to find new club this month

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- Barcelona wants to move France winger Ousmane Dembele before the close of the winter transfer window, a top club official said on Thursday. Barcelona soccer director Mateu Alemany said the club told Dembele he needs to find a new club after having refused to agree to a new deal. His contract expires in June.
SOCCER
semoball.com

Terrific attack has Strasbourg in rare air in French league

As Paris Saint-Germain waits for the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to reach its full potential, another combination is taking the spotlight in the French league. As Paris Saint-Germain waits for the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to reach its full potential, another combination...
SOCCER
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
semoball.com

Copa exit becomes Barcelona's latest setback; Madrid rallies

MADRID (AP) -- Barcelona's list of disappointments this season got longer Thursday with a loss to Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Barcelona lost 3-2 in extra time to add to recent failures in the Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League. The Catalan club also trails Real Madrid by 17 points in the Spanish league, and the Europa League is the only title it can realistically play for in its first season since the departure of Lionel Messi, the Argentina star who moved to Paris Saint-Germain.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
semoball.com

Roma recovers to beat 2nd-division Lecce 3-1 in Italian Cup

ROME (AP) -- Roma recovered from an early deficit to beat second-division Lecce 3-1 on Thursday and reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Jose Mourinho's side will face his former team Inter Milan -- which he led to the treble of Serie A, the Italian Cup and the Champions League in 2010.
UEFA
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leicester City face Tottenham Hotspur tonight in the Premier League as both sides look to get back on track following a number of fixture postponements. Tonight’s match was originally scheduled to be played in December but was called off due to a number of Covid-19 cases in the Leicester squad. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedLeicester then had three other matches postponed, including Saturday’s trip to Burnley, and have not played a Premier League match since 28 December. Brendan Rodgers side sit 10th in the table while Spurs lie in sixth, but with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
semoball.com

Hazard's extra-time goal puts 10-man Madrid in Copa quarters

MADRID (AP) -- Eden Hazard scored late in extra time to help 10-man Real Madrid rally to a 2-1 win over Elche in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Elche took the lead moments after Madrid defender Marcelo was sent off late in the first half of extra time, but Isco Alarcon and Hazard scored in the second half to send Madrid into the quarterfinals.
SOCCER
The Independent

Jesse Lingard: Manchester United reject Newcastle loan bid

Newcastle United have seen their initial bid to sign Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United rejected.Lingard, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, is one of several players at Old Trafford eager to find regular first-team football elsewhere.Newcastle are keen to make Lingard the third signing since the Saudi Arabia-led takeover, following the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.Ralf Rangnick, United's interim manager, has admitted that his squad is too big to give regular opportunities to all of his players but is wary of the need for depth during a Covid-affected season.A loan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Unvaccinated Chelsea players could miss Champions League tie in France

Chelsea may be forced to leave any players not vaccinated against coronavirus at home for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lille in March.France has toughened its Covid rules and there is now no exemption for unvaccinated professional athletes wishing to enter the country.European football’s governing body UEFA released a statement on Thursday morning saying that teams would be required “in principle” to abide by applicable rules in any country.UEFA is yet to publish its updated regulations for the knockout phases of its three men’s club competitions, which it says will provide “further guidance”.French president Emmanuel...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy