U.K.

People should ‘move on’ from partygate despite latest revelations, says Liz Truss

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
 6 days ago

The British public should “move on” from the scandal over parties held at No 10 during the pandemic, foreign secretary Liz Truss has said.

Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson amid fresh allegations that two further drinks gatherings were held at Downing Street last April while strict Covid restrictions were in place – the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

However, Ms Truss suggested the prime minister’s apology for attending a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden in May 2020 was good enough to draw a line under the matter for now.

Asked about questions over the PM’s “moral authority”, the senior minister told reporters: “The prime minister apologised on Wednesday. He was very clear that mistakes have been made.”

Defending the PM, Ms Struss said: “I do think we need to look at the overall position we’re in as a country: the fact that he has delivered Brexit, that we are recovering from Covid – we’ve got one of the fastest-growing economies now in the G7 and we’re delivering the booster programme.”

She added: “He has apologised, I think we now need to move on and talk about how we are going to sort out issues,” adding that people should “wait for the results of the Sue Gray inquiry”.

Ms Truss, one of the favourites to succeed Mr Johnson, said: “I completely understand people’s anger and dismay about what has happened. The prime minister apologised to the House on Wednesday – I 100 per cent support him to continue getting on with the job.”

The new allegations that two Downing Street parties took place the week after Prince Philip’s death, and on the eve of his funeral, emerged on Thursday evening.

The Telegraph reported that staff gathered after work for two separate events on 16 April 2021 to mark the departure of James Slack, Mr Johnson’s former director of communications, and one of the PM’s personal photographers.

Mr Slack apologised on Friday for the “anger and hurt” caused by his leaving gathering and said it “should not have happened”.

The revelation came as Andrew Bridgen, a leading Conservative backbencher, was the latest to publicly announce he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson.

He was the fifth Tory MP to say he had written to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee, calling for a vote on the PM’s future as head of the party.

As many as 30 letters have been submitted so far, according to reports. A total of 54 are needed to trigger a vote.

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale, who has called on Mr Johnson to go, said: “I clearly don’t know, and I shouldn’t know, how many of my colleagues have put in letters – I’m not canvassing them or seeking support for what I have done myself – but I believe that there is some momentum which is growing.”

Senior Tory MP Julian Knight said he was "open-minded" about the future direction of the Tories. Mr Knight, who is chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, told Times Radio he had many people write to him to complain about Mr Johnson.

“I’d say about half of those – because I do monitor it very closely – are new correspondents and that is always a red sign on the dashboard,” he said.

It was reported that an inquiry into alleged lockdown-busting events by senior Cabinet Office official Sue Gray was expected to find no evidence of criminality. However, The Times reported that the investigation could censure Mr Johnson for a lack of judgment.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned the government it would be “entirely inappropriate” for any details of the inquiry into alleged Whitehall and Downing Street parties to be leaked.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has called on Mr Johnson to publicly address the latest party allegations.

Security minister Damian Hinds denied Mr Johnson was hiding from scrutiny by saying the PM had to reduce his social contacts after a close family member tested positive for Covid. Downing Street said Mr Johnson would be taking precautions until Tuesday.

The Independent

Rishi Sunak breaks off interview when asked to give Johnson his full backing

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has refused to give his unequivocal backing to Boris Johnson as the threat to the Prime Minister’s leadership grows over partygate allegations.The potential successor as Tory leader abruptly ended an interview on Tuesday when pressed if he gives his full support to the Prime Minister He instead said he believes Mr Johnson is telling the truth and backs his request for “patience” during a Whitehall investigation by senior official Sue Gray.The is SW1 code for: leadership contest is imminent, sign up early if you want a seat in Cabinet, am on phone to donors & getting office...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM ‘at end of road’ as 54% of Tories don’t believe he is telling truth on parties

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says Boris Johnson is “at the end of the road”, after the PM denied knowing a drinks party held in his back garden during lockdown would breach Covid rules. Now, an exclusive poll for The Independent has revealed that 65 per cent of voters and more than half (54 per cent) of Conservative supporters do not believe the PM’s claim he thought the 20 May 2020 drinks in the Downing Street rose garden was a “work event”.A further 80 per cent, including 73 per cent of those who voted Tory in 2019, agreed that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson’s public apology to Queen over No 10 parties on eve of Philip’s funeral

Boris Johnson has publicly apologised to the Queen and the country over events in Downing Street on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.Two parties were held in No 10 at a time of national mourning and with England under restrictions banning indoor mixing of households.The Prime Minister who was at Chequers at the time of the parties in April 2021, appeared emotional when he was asked about the incidents.I can only renew my apologies both to Her Majesty and to the country for misjudgments that were made, and for which I take full responsibilityBoris JohnsonHe could be...
MUSIC
The Independent

Johnson to face MPs as threat of no confidence vote looms

Boris Johnson is set to face an increasingly angry chorus of his own MPs amid reports the 54 letters which would launch a no confidence vote in the PM could be received on Wednesday.Reports on Tuesday night suggested MPs furious at the Prime Minister’s handling of the partygate scandal engulfing Westminster had been angered further by Mr Johnson’s insistence that nobody had told him a party at Downing Street would break rules he himself had set.And that especially those in the 2019 intake, many of whom have slim majorities after votes were “lent” to them during the last election, were...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit: Liz Truss and Maros Sefcovic to ‘intensify’ talks over Northern Ireland protocol

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has insisted there is a “deal to be done” with the European Union over the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland, as both London and Brussels agreed to intensify talks.The apparent thaw in relations comes after Ms Truss’ first official face-to-face talks with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president, over the Northern Ireland Protocol at her official residence at Chevening, in Kent.The pair have agreed to hold further talks on 24 January, with officials also due to meet again next week for “intensified talks”.But Ms Truss again refused to rule out the prospect of invoking Article 16,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: To be clear, Boris Johnson has done nothing wrong – his sister told us so

In what might be the understatement of the century, Rachel Johnson, sister of the prime minister, admits that “it has not been the quietest, calmest of weeks in the Johnson family”. I can well believe it – though for the “Big Dog” himself, a week without a No 10 party must have been, if not quiet, at least novel.The “Partygate” story has ballooned into a full-blown crisis for the Tories. It will either bring the prime minister down or, if reports in the Sunday newspapers are to be believed, pretty much his entire team instead. Something has to give....
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson can ‘wriggle out’ of resignation even if MPs misled over No 10 party, experts say

Boris Johnson has ways to “wriggle” out of the ‘partygate’ crisis even if the inquiry suggests the Commons was misled over the No 10 party, constitutional experts say.The prime minister’s chances of clinging on to power have slipped with Dominic Cummings’ explosive claim of evidence that he “lied to parliament” – an offence meant to trigger a minister’s resignation.But academics in constitutional law have told The Independent of possible escape routes for Mr Johnson, as he waits the verdict of Sue Gray, the civil servant probing the controversy.One said the wording of the ministerial code that only ministers who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s removal would be a chance to reconsider Brexit, says Heseltine

Boris Johnson’s removal from Downing Street would be an opportunity to reconsider Brexit, Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine has said.The prime minister is under growing pressure from Tory backbenchers over the Partygate scandal, with some MPs predicting he will face a leadership contest once the investigation into drinks gatherings is published.Conservative peer Lord Heseltine appeared to suggest that Mr Johnson’s exit as a result of the current public “anger” could lead to a second referendum on Brexit.The senior Tory, who is a leading campaigner for another vote on EU membership, told Times Radio: “The Brexit agenda was a pack of lies...
POLITICS
The Independent

Vote of no confidence in Johnson ‘getting closer and closer’ – Douglas Ross

Rebel Tory MPs are getting “closer and closer” to the 54 letters needed to trigger a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said.He said the situation was a “rollercoaster ride” as some MPs were withdrawing their letters to the backbench 1922 Committee in response to party whips.Mr Ross spoke to the BBC a week after he called on Boris Johnson to resign amid the Downing Street parties scandal.A vote of no confidence can be triggered if 15% of Conservative MPs – which would mean 54 currently – write to the chairman...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson give a covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus but the rocketing infection numbers we saw over the New Year appear to be beginning to wane.The prime minister brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship in December, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.However, Mr Johnson stuck to his guns and refused to impose tighter restrictions...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
Shropshire Star

DUP leader welcomes fresh approach to NI Protocol from Liz Truss

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Ms Truss’s pledges to reform the contentious post-Brexit trading mechanisms needed to be backed up with actions. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is on the same page as the DUP in her approach to securing major changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol, the party’s leader has claimed.
POLITICS
The Independent

Opponents of Boris Johnson are facing ‘blackmail’, senior Tory warns

A senior Conservative MP has urged Tory backbenchers facing “intimidation” over their support for a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson to report it to the police.William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”,He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson to face MPs as he battles plot to oust him as Prime Minister

Allies of Boris Johnson have pleaded for him to be given more time as Tory MPs plotted to remove him from No 10 over the partygate row.A group of Tories who won their seats in Mr Johnson’s 2019 election landslide appear to have lost faith in the Prime Minister after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden during England’s first coronavirus lockdown.Mr Johnson has insisted that “nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules” and he believed he was attending a work event.A series of gatherings in No...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: Liz Truss seeks Brexit reset in country house talks

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is seeking to reset relations with the EU as she takes over post-Brexit talks from Lord Frost. The subject is the same but the setting, rather different. Liz Truss is pulling out all the stops for the EU's Maros Šefčovič, as they meet for their first face-to-face encounter on Thursday to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The reign of King Boris may soon be over – just be careful what you wish for

William Hague once said that the Conservative Party is “an absolute monarchy tempered by regicide”.Whilst Boris Johnson’s No 10 and its garden are a step down from Versailles and the Winter Palace, the goings on inside bear comparison with the last days of the Bourbons and the Romanovs. Like him, they assumed that there was one law for them and one for their subjects. The public suffered, while inside the palace gates the monarch engaged in bacchanalian frolics fuelled by the best wines from Chateaux Co-op.Opinion polls suggest that the British public, including Conservative supporters, want the King’s head....
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson would ‘normally’ be expected to resign if he lied to Commons, Raab says

Boris Johnson would “normally” be expected to resign if he intentionally misled Parliament, the Deputy Prime Minister has said, after fresh claims over rule-breaking parties in No 10.But Dominic Raab insisted on Tuesday that an allegation from former chief adviser Dominic Cummings that the Prime Minister lied to the Commons was “nonsense”.Mr Johnson was facing renewed calls to quit after his ex-aide said he had warned against the “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown.Updated blog: PM was told about the invite, he knew it was a drinks party, he lied to Parliament...
POLITICS
