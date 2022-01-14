Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Posh Pets Rescue on Jan. 14

In this week's Paws & Pals, Posh Pets Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes.

Muffin is a beautiful Bassett Hound. He is 2 1/2 months old. Like all puppies, she loves playing, tummy scratches, and most of all cuddling with her toddler human and foster family. She is sweet, gentle, so much fun and the smallest from her litter - her siblings are available too!

Chiquita is a 27-pound, 2-year-old cattle dog mix without the cattle dog personality. She's shy, gentle, quiet, and takes a few minutes to warm up to a new person. She loves her walks, has lovely leash manners, enjoys playtime with dogs her size or smaller and is everyone's go to girl for some zen time.

Rocky is a 6-year-young shepherd/lab mix who would be the perfect companion for any owner. He knows some commands and enjoys his walks, going to the beach, playtime and loves his treats. He's lived with a cat, is playful with other dogs, and is ready to curl up on your couch with you for a good cuddle.

At 12 years old, Capone is a perfect gentleman - easy, quiet, happy for attention paid, awesome on leash, loves his treats and is friendly and respectful to all people and children. He doesn't mind sharing his things, is housetrained, and nothing makes him happier than a slow easy walk and some affection. He has earned and deserves everyone's "favorite senior" status. He's hoping to find a loving, relaxed retirement home for his golden years.