ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Posh Pets Rescue on Jan. 14

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIrcB_0dldIa6M00

In this week's Paws & Pals, Posh Pets Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes.

Muffin is a beautiful Bassett Hound. He is 2 1/2 months old. Like all puppies, she loves playing, tummy scratches, and most of all cuddling with her toddler human and foster family. She is sweet, gentle, so much fun and the smallest from her litter - her siblings are available too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3416uG_0dldIa6M00

Chiquita is a 27-pound, 2-year-old cattle dog mix without the cattle dog personality. She's shy, gentle, quiet, and takes a few minutes to warm up to a new person. She loves her walks, has lovely leash manners, enjoys playtime with dogs her size or smaller and is everyone's go to girl for some zen time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXa5b_0dldIa6M00

Rocky is a 6-year-young shepherd/lab mix who would be the perfect companion for any owner. He knows some commands and enjoys his walks, going to the beach, playtime and loves his treats. He's lived with a cat, is playful with other dogs, and is ready to curl up on your couch with you for a good cuddle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gow5f_0dldIa6M00

At 12 years old, Capone is a perfect gentleman - easy, quiet, happy for attention paid, awesome on leash, loves his treats and is friendly and respectful to all people and children. He doesn't mind sharing his things, is housetrained, and nothing makes him happier than a slow easy walk and some affection. He has earned and deserves everyone's "favorite senior" status. He's hoping to find a loving, relaxed retirement home for his golden years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38k8Yq_0dldIa6M00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

11-alarm fire destroys Passaic chemical plant; nearby residents evacuated

An 11-alarm fire destroyed a chemical plant in the city of Passaic on Friday night. The first started inside of Qualco Inc. on Canal Street around 9 p.m. The company makes chemicals used to treat pools and spas, according to its website. Bright orange flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the building.
PASSAIC, NJ
WNEM

Dogs rescued from puppy mill may soon be up for adoption

24 dogs have the chance at loving, forever homes after investigators say they were rescued from a puppy mill roughly 10 months ago. Their accused owner, Joe Horne Jr., had a hearing Tuesday where he was found in contempt of court. As a result, the judge ordered him to serve 93 days in jail and the dogs can now be adopted out.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Capone
foodcontessa.com

Unexpected How Adorable Puppies Discovered Playing with Abandoned Newborn in a Field

An abandoned newborn infant was discovered snuggling with a litter of pups. The kid was discovered in the Saristal hamlet of Lormi, a city in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, and has since been christened “Akanksha.” When the baby’s screams were heard, a group of locals was “going out for their regular tasks.”
ANIMALS
HuffingtonPost

Emotional Moment Stolen Dog Is Reunited With Family 8 Years Later

A dog who was stolen from her owner’s yard in southern England in 2013 has finally been reunited with her family. Cassie the cocker spaniel wagged her tail while being hugged by her original owners in a video that Sussex Police shared online this week. And she had three...
PETS
thekatynews.com

6 Most Friendly Dog Breeds

Are you considering adding a new pup to your family but want one that is friendly around other dogs and people? Do you want to know which dog breeds are the friendliest and which you should pick if you are trying to socialize them with other dogs or people?. First-time...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cat#Paws Pals#Posh Pets Rescue
news4sanantonio.com

Pet food recall: Stop feeding your dog this food immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pet food company has issued a recall on certain bags of dog food due to a contamination risk. The company says during routine testing, the pathogen salmonella was detected in some samples. Both pets who eat the food and humans who handle it are at risk...
PET SERVICES
103.3 WKFR

Precious Arwin, Just 13 Weeks Old, Needs a New, Forever Home

The thought of pets sitting in shelters waiting for their forever homes is enough to pull at the heartstrings. But, a puppy getting returned to the shelter at just 13 weeks old? That's just devastating!. This week, for Dog Days, we're talking about this tiny little baby, Arwin. Arwin is...
PETS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
purewow.com

There’s a Really Cute Reason Why Dogs Follow You to The Bathroom

You’re trying to get a few seconds of peace and quiet while you’re on the porcelain throne, but suddenly you feel something soft and furry at your feet. Now it’s licking your leg. Yep, that’s Lassie curling up in your pants. And while you love your dog to bits, the behavior is quite curious, after all, it’s not like you’re leaving the house, right? So, why do dogs follow you to the bathroom? We asked Dr. Crista Coppola, PhD, Certified Dog Behaviorist for SeniorTailWaggers.com for some answers.
PETS
Lifehacker

How Cold is 'Cold' for a Dog?

Winter may not be everyone’s favorite season, but it does produce some of the best (or at least cutest) content on the internet: Videos of puppies playing in the snow. But a quick romp in fresh powder is one thing—what about staying outside or longer periods of time?
PETS
Hello Magazine

5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to cause destruction at home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
PETS
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why do cats knead with their paws?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting his front...
ANIMALS
News 12

News 12

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy