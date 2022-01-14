ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Arctic blast tomorrow, winter storm still expected late Sunday

By Damon Matson
localdvm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and getting cold. Winds: N 10-20 mph, Low: 17 (13-20) Saturday: Increasing clouds and staying cold. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 28 (24-31), Low: 12 (8-15) Sunday: Cloudy with snow arriving in the late afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, MD
CBS News

Arctic blast targets the South

Parts of the country are preparing for an Arctic blast, bringing frigid temperatures, snow and freezing rain. Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes has the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday, and will be reissued in the overnight hours and go through noon Friday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota. O’Connor says a quick-moving system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead. Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

A cold front arrives with winter weather

The cold front is here and it brings much colder temperatures. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Our strong cold front arrives this morning with some showers. The afternoon will be cold, windy, but drier as rain
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The Teens Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)– A much colder morning is ahead. Thursday begins with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills between 0 and 15 degrees. A much colder feel this morning as early morning temps start in the single digits. Wind chills sitting between 0 and -15° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9fnKI29K4e — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 20, 2022 Lake effect snow is ongoing for Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana where a Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Temperatures rise to the upper 20s by Friday and into the weekend.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Temperatures Wrap Up The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – …and then it turned cold. No, really cold! Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Normally we expect to see one round of extremely cold weather in Pittsburgh with temperatures nearing 0° about once a year. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos While it is too early to know if this is going to be the only deep chill of the year this will be one of the coldest stretches of the year. You should make sure to be fully prepared for the cold including making sure your pipes are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold, But Snow Is On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. for Porter and LaPorte counties. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, an additional inch or so is possible. Arctic air stays in place. Bitter cold again tonight but less windy. There’s a light snow chances Saturday through Tuesday, minor amounts overall. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 7. FRIDAY: Sunny. High 26. SATURDAY: Flurries. High 29. SUNDAY: Light snow in the morning. High 29. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
localdvm.com

Dry and cold through the weekend

Tonight, with the rain and snow well away from the region, one should expect dry but very cold air to be with us. Temperatures this evening will drop down into the teens for most areas and the single digits along the Allegheny Front as an Arctic high system builds in from the north. Winds, combined with chilly overnight temperatures, will make it feel like the single digits for most of our region with below zero temperatures along the Allegheny Front!! As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for that area overnight. Mainly sunny skies and dry weather will stick around through the weekend as a coastal storm slide south of D, C.; however, the one caveat is that the storm could bring some light snow to parts of southern Maryland late Friday into Saturday. The coldest overnight temperatures are likely going to occur Friday evening and into Saturday morning with some areas along the Allegheny Mountains potentially having below zero temperatures. The overall pattern continues to be chilly heading into next week, with the next weather maker approaching the region on Tuesday. Stay tuned from WDVM on whether next week’s storm will be in the form of rain or snow.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Single Digits On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be mostly clear and cold Thursday night with lows will be in the single digits with wind chills at times around zero degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Not as windy, with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS) Expect breezy and mostly cloudy skies for Saturday. Wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour in the afternoon. A few snow flurries will be possible with highs in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS) A clipper system will allow for a chance for light snow showers on Sunday and a secondary system will keep snow chances around for Monday. Light accumulations are likely. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low of 7°. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 26°. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A slight chance for snow flurries. High 29°. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy