Gosh!: “We anticipated Veganuary 2022 would be the biggest to date”

By Jacqui Parr
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe explosion of interest in plant-based food (thanks, Veganuary) has seen a number of new brands appearing in the meat-free aisles over recent years, but colourful free-from brand Gosh! has been there from the start. The company first launched way back in 2002, when vegan food was still widely...

