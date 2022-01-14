Gosh!: “We anticipated Veganuary 2022 would be the biggest to date”

Around 400 jobs are set to be axed across fast fashion chain Primark’s UK stores as the group looks to overhaul its retail management team.The retailer, which is owned by Associated British Foods has launched a consultation with staff as part of plans to simplify its UK store retail management structure.It said the move aims to “provide clearer accountability, greater flexibility and more management support on the shop floor”.While it is creating a new management level role as part of the move, it also stripping out other roles and expects the changes to leave it with around 400 fewer retail...

RETAIL ・ 19 HOURS AGO