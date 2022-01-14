Hong Kong bans transit flights from over 150 countries

In this week’s air travel news, United Airlines plans to reduce flight operations due to staff shortages; Delta Air Lines claims schedules are back on track despite 8,000 workers testing positive for COVID-19, and gives customers holding travel credits another year to use them; JetBlue Airways will stop flying 17 mostly leisure routes this spring, including SFO-Cancun; American Airlines trims frequencies on several domestic routes; Air Canada will suspend service to 15 Caribbean destinations; British Airways temporarily drops three U.S. gateways; Virgin Atlantic will begin London-Austin flights; Finnair is coming to Seattle; Singapore Airlines has big plans for service out of the New York area; the U.S. threatens retaliation against China for shutting down transpacific flights; Hong Kong bans transit passengers for a month; American starts code sharing with Aer Lingus; U.S. adds Canada to “do not travel” list; Southwest offers discounted COVID self-testing kits to passengers; and two new European carriers move forward with plans to fly to the U.S. this year.

