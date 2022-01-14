ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong bans transit flights from over 150 countries

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong International Airport said it will ban transit passengers from 150 countries and territories starting Sunday, tightening stringent travel controls in an effort to stem the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. Authorities also said Friday they will extend social distancing restrictions,...

AFP

China forcibly returned nearly 10,000 in overseas crackdown: report

Beijing has forced nearly 10,000 Chinese overseas nationals to return since 2014 using coercive means outside the justice system, according to a new report. Safeguard Defenders cited government data in its estimate that almost 10,000 Chinese nationals had been forcibly returned since 2014.
CHINA
fox40jackson.com

Hong Kong bans flights, imposes other COVID-19 restrictions

Hong Kong authorities announced a two-week ban on flights from the United States and seven other countries and held 2,500 passengers on a cruise ship for coronavirus testing Wednesday as the city attempted to stem an emerging omicron outbreak. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam also announced that restaurant dining will...
WORLD
The Independent

British Airways cancels US flights over 5G safety fears

British Airways is among the airlines cancelling US flights due to 5G safety concerns.The action is in response to fears that the activation of the C-band strand of the mobile phone service near US airports on Wednesday could disrupt planes’ navigation systems.Boeing 777s are thought to be particularly at risk of being affected.We are monitoring the situation in the US closelyBritish AirwaysThe introduction of the technology has been halted in some parts of the US but is going ahead elsewhere.British Airways cancelled a handful of flights from Heathrow to Boston Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cruiseindustrynews.com

Hong Kong Bans All Cruises for Next 2 Weeks

Hong Kong has announced the introduction of new COVID-19 restrictions, which include bans on incoming flights from eight countries, weekend indoor dining, banning of all cruises and more. The two big cruise lines that operate in Hong Kong have already reacted to the new regulations by cancelling their cruises. Royal...
ECONOMY
Carrie Lam
MySanAntonio

Routes: United eyes schedule cuts; JetBlue drops 17 leisure markets; Hong Kong bans transit passengers

In this week’s air travel news, United Airlines plans to reduce flight operations due to staff shortages; Delta Air Lines claims schedules are back on track despite 8,000 workers testing positive for COVID-19, and gives customers holding travel credits another year to use them; JetBlue Airways will stop flying 17 mostly leisure routes this spring, including SFO-Cancun; American Airlines trims frequencies on several domestic routes; Air Canada will suspend service to 15 Caribbean destinations; British Airways temporarily drops three U.S. gateways; Virgin Atlantic will begin London-Austin flights; Finnair is coming to Seattle; Singapore Airlines has big plans for service out of the New York area; the U.S. threatens retaliation against China for shutting down transpacific flights; Hong Kong bans transit passengers for a month; American starts code sharing with Aer Lingus; U.S. adds Canada to “do not travel” list; Southwest offers discounted COVID self-testing kits to passengers; and two new European carriers move forward with plans to fly to the U.S. this year.
LIFESTYLE
kfgo.com

Hong Kong police arrest two ex-flight attendants over COVID-19 rule breach

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong police said they have arrested and charged two former flight attendants over allegations they broke the city’s coronavirus rules. The statement, which was published late on Monday, did not name the airline but the announcement comes after Cathay Pacific said in January it had fired two aircrew who were suspected of breaching COVID-19 protocols.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Japan widens virus restrictions as omicron surges in cities

TOKYO (AP) — Restaurants and bars will close early in Tokyo and a dozen other areas across Japan beginning Friday as Japan widens COVID-19 restrictions due to the omicron variant causing cases to surge to new highs in metropolitan areas. The restraint, which is something of a pre-state of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Ap#Omicron#Cathay Pacific
CNBC

Hong Kong to shut secondary schools from Monday over Covid fears

Hong Kong will suspend face-to-face teaching in secondary schools from Monday until after the approaching Lunar New Year, authorities said, because of a rising number of coronavirus infections in several schools in the Chinese-ruled territory. Schools will stay shut until Feb 7, after the Lunar New Year Holidays, the government...
EDUCATION
BET

South African Omicron News Could Provide Hope To The U.S.

Just eight weeks since the omicron variant was discovered in South Africa, the country’s wave of infections has sharply fallen. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people’s lives. CBS News reports that in the suburbs of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
AFP

No more politics for Hong Kong barristers, says new Bar chief

The newly elected leader of Hong Kong barristers said Thursday that his profession should avoid politics and build closer ties to mainland China, as concerns grow about rule of law in the financial hub. The professional body should seize opportunities to develop business in mainland China and mend ties with stakeholders, Dawes said, without giving specific proposals.
POLITICS
AFP

Crashed World War II aircraft found in India after 77 years

A missing World War II plane has been identified in India's remote Himalayas nearly 80 years after it crashed with no survivors, following a treacherous search that led to the deaths of three guides. The C-46 transport aircraft was carrying 13 people from Kunming in southern China when it disappeared in stormy weather over a mountainous stretch of Arunachal Pradesh state in the first week of 1945. "This aircraft was never heard from again. It simply disappeared," said Clayton Kuhles, a US adventurer who led the mission after a request from the son of one of those on board the doomed flight. The expedition took months and saw Kuhles and a team of guides from the local Lisu ethnic group ford chest-deep rivers and camp in freezing temperatures at high altitudes.
ACCIDENTS

