Scottsdale, AZ

Cybersecurity firm Cerberus Cyber Sentinel announces Nasdaq uplisting; prices $10M IPO

By Meghavi Singh
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
The Scottsdale, AZ-based Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has priced its initial public offering of 2M shares at a price of $5.00/share for a total of $10M of gross proceeds to Cerberus Cyber Sentinel. The...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Computer Security#Managed Services#Cerberus Cyber Sentinel#Nasdaq Uplisting#Soc Services#Vciso Rrb Services#Cybersecurity Training#Boustead Securities#Arkavia Networks
