Cybersecurity firm Cerberus Cyber Sentinel announces Nasdaq uplisting; prices $10M IPO

ZipRecruiter benefited from the strong U.S. labor market momentum during the early stages of the post-pandemic recovery. ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) operates a leading online job listings platform connecting businesses with job seekers. The company became publicly traded last year taking advantage of a hot job market in the United States into the early stages of the post-pandemic recovery. Indeed, ZipRecruiter has reported impressive growth in recent quarters supporting firming financials and a positive long-term outlook. Still, the stock has been under pressure with a deep selloff from recent highs following broader market weakness among "high-growth" technology companies trading at lofty valuations. For ZipRecruiter, one challenge is signs of a slowing job market compared to a record year in 2021. The stock looks interesting on the correction which has helped to balance valuation concerns, but we believe the upside may be limited into 2022 headwinds.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO