Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline/Vir COVID-19 therapies get WHO backing

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 6 days ago
An expert panel at the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the use of two treatments developed by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)/Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) for COVID-19 patients. In its guidelines published in the British Medical Journal...

NIH says Pfizer's Paxloid should be first treatment option for certain COVID-19 patients

The National Institutes of Health on Wednesday updated its COVID-19 treatment guidelines for patients with mild to moderate forms of COVID-19 who are at high risk for disease progression. The new guidelines now include the recently authorized antivirals developed by Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. /Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, note that GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s sotrovimab is the only monoclonal antibody that is thought to be effective against omicron, and have added a three-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc.'s Veklury as a treatment option. The panel suggests that clinicians first use Pfizer's Paxlovid, then sotrovimab, then Veklury, and the final option should be molnupiravir, which is the Merck/Ridgeback drug.
CASI announces FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation for follicular lymphoma candidate

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced that the FDA had awarded its partner BioInvent International, the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for an investigational therapy targeted at follicular lymphoma, the most prevalent form of slow-growing Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. BI-1206, BioInvent's lead asset, is currently undergoing two Phase 1/2 trials: one in combination with...
HCW Biologics gains on publication of pre-clinical data on lead asset

Micro-cap biotech, HCW Biologics (HCWB +16.4%) has added more than a tenth on below-average volume after announcing that the peer-reviewed journal, Molecular Therapy, published a paper on the company’s lead asset, HCW9218. The article titled “Immunotherapeutic HCW9218 augments the anti-tumor activity of chemotherapy via NK cell-mediated reduction of therapy-induced...
BetterLife gets FDA response on pre-IND filing for depression therapy

BetterLife Pharma (OTCQB:BETRF) received a response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to its pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) application to treat Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) with BETR-001. BetterLife said the FDA response is in general agreement with the company's planned program for BETR-001 and provided guidance regarding the...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals: Market Continues To Overlook TEMPOL's Potential To Be A Leading COVID-19 Therapeutic

Adamis Pharmaceuticals is moving TEMPOL forward against COVID-19. The FDA recently announced that they submitted a Fast Track application for TEMPOL. I have covered Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) numerous times over the past 12 months, with most of my attention being focused on the company TEMPOL's product candidate for the treatment of COVID-19. In my previous ADMP article, I discussed why I believe 2022 will be a "now or never" opportunity for Adamis, and the company needed to make moves to ensure TEMPOL gets a fair shot at COVID-19. Recently, the company has started to make some headway and has recently submitted an application to the FDA for Fast Track Designation for TEMPOL in COVID-19 patients. The announcement triggered a 40% spike in the share price but the stock has since retreated to its previous trading range. It looks as if the market is overlooking TEMPOL and its potential to be the leading COVID-19 product that can potentially treat and prevent COVID-19 infection. The surge of Omicron cases around the world has put pressure on health organizations to find more therapeutic options that could help combat the pandemic regardless of the virus's ability to mutate. I believe the rise in cases and growing pressure to find a solution to the pandemic will finally put the spotlight on TEMPOL. As a result, I'm extremely bullish on ADMP at its current price and I still believe it is worthy of a speculative investment.
bluebird bio down 4% after FDA extends review for gene therapies

Shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are down 4% in morning trading as the FDA as extended the reviews for biologics license applications for its gene therapies betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) for β-thalassemia and elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel). The new action dates for beti-cel and eli-cel are August 19, 2022 and September...
WHO recommends GSK-Vir and Lilly’s drugs for Covid-19 treatment

GSK-Vir’s sotrovimab was demonstrated to retain activity against Omicron variant in initial laboratory studies. the use of two new drugs by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology and Eli Lilly to treat Covid-19. The latest advice offers additional options to treat the infection. Lilly’s baricitinib is strongly advised for use...
Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
We Think the Selling in Eli Lilly May Be Overblown

Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) are taking a hit after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published late Tuesday its proposed national coverage determination (NCD) for Biogen's Aduhelm, an FDA approved monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) directed against amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The CMS determined that Aduhelm will be limited to Medicare recipients who are willing to enroll in qualifying clinical trials.
The US agrees to buy additional doses of GSK-Vir’s Covid-19 antibody

The agreed doses of sotrovimab are anticipated to be supplied throughout the first quarter of this year. The US Government has entered an agreement to procure 600,000 additional doses of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology’s antibody sotrovimab for early Covid-19 treatment, according to an announcement. An investigational monoclonal antibody,...
U.S. Secures 600,000 More Doses of GSK-Vir's COVID-19 Therapy

(Reuters) - The United States has agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of GSK and Vir Biotechnology's COVID-19 antibody therapy for an undisclosed sum, as the country bolsters its arsenal of treatments against the Omicron coronavirus variant. The additional doses of sotrovimab would be delivered in the first quarter of...
