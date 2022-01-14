Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline/Vir COVID-19 therapies get WHO backing

Adamis Pharmaceuticals is moving TEMPOL forward against COVID-19. The FDA recently announced that they submitted a Fast Track application for TEMPOL. I have covered Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) numerous times over the past 12 months, with most of my attention being focused on the company TEMPOL's product candidate for the treatment of COVID-19. In my previous ADMP article, I discussed why I believe 2022 will be a "now or never" opportunity for Adamis, and the company needed to make moves to ensure TEMPOL gets a fair shot at COVID-19. Recently, the company has started to make some headway and has recently submitted an application to the FDA for Fast Track Designation for TEMPOL in COVID-19 patients. The announcement triggered a 40% spike in the share price but the stock has since retreated to its previous trading range. It looks as if the market is overlooking TEMPOL and its potential to be the leading COVID-19 product that can potentially treat and prevent COVID-19 infection. The surge of Omicron cases around the world has put pressure on health organizations to find more therapeutic options that could help combat the pandemic regardless of the virus's ability to mutate. I believe the rise in cases and growing pressure to find a solution to the pandemic will finally put the spotlight on TEMPOL. As a result, I'm extremely bullish on ADMP at its current price and I still believe it is worthy of a speculative investment.

