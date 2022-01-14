USVI Employers Reminded to Submit 2021 Injury and Illness Data by March 2
By Press release
stjohnsource.com
7 days ago
The University of the Virgin Islands Safety in Paradise (SIP) program reminds employers that certain businesses are required to electronically submit the injury and illness data for the calendar year 2021...
Washington — OSHA is reminding employers to submit their 2021 Form 300A by March 2. Electronic submission of Form 300A, a yearly summary of injury and illnesses data, is required for establishments with 250 or more employees and those with 20 to 249 employees in certain high-hazard industries. A list of those industries is available in Appendix A of 1904.41.
DELAWARE- Delaware’s OSHA office has released a list of ways for businesses and employees to avoid hazards and injuries during the winter weather. That list includes employers providing proper protective equipment from the elements including coats and gloves. The list also encourages workers to recognize the symptoms of cold stress, hypothermia, and frostbite.
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today urged employers to be aware of the January deadline to file Forms W-2 and other wage statements. Filing these documents timely helps employers avoid penalties and helps the IRS in fraud prevention. A 2015 law made it a permanent requirement that employers...
DENVER (CBS4) – A federal agency and attorneys general in multiple states are investigating alleged fraud of a COVID-19 testing company -The Center for Covid Control – which has three locations in Denver. The company’s lab, Doctors Clinical Lab, which has the same registered principal address as the Center for Covid Control, has received $115 million in federal tax dollar reimbursements, according to government data, for allegedly unsafe and unreliable testing.(credit: CBS)
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is now investigating, saying it’s “aware of several alleged instances of misconduct by this company’s labs.”
An employee for one of the Denver Center...
Are you waiting to get your social security benefit this year? Most American citizens are waiting for their social security benefits for 2022. The payment schedule has to be declared. Go Banking Reports reports that the benefits are supposed to be bigger than the previous year, with a rise of 5.9%. The bigger paycheck is justified by the highest cost of living adjustment increase that has ever occurred for four decades now.
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi is home to a new center that will prioritize resources toward patient and public safety on the medicinal use of cannabis. The National Center for Cannabis Research and Education (NCCRE) will foster and conduct scientific research, data analysis, education and training on the health effects of cannabis. NCCRE researchers […]
(The Center Square) – Seattle-based Starbucks announced this week that is dropping its policy requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The coffee giant’s move comes in response to last week’s United State Supreme Court ruling to block the Biden Administration from requiring businesses in the private sector to put vaccine mandates in place.
Justices voted 6-3 against the Biden administration, saying only Congress has the authority to give the...
Eleven county governments, making up part of Western New York and the Finger Lakes, have sent a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul urging her to reconsider the booster shot mandate for healthcare workers.
Because of skyrocketing 2022 health insurance premiums for Branch County employees, a county committee will meet. District Judge Brent Weigle and his staff asked for the review. Administrator Bud Norman said, "their concern is that they're going to lose employees because of the cost of insurance." Norman could not tell...
Social Security recipients can look forward to a late Christmas present in the mail this month. Federal cost of living adjustments go into effect for this month’s check, which means bigger checks for recipients moving forward. Beginning of January 12, cost of living bumps will increase each check by...
HARRISBURG— Pike County was among 10 more Pennsylvania counties have signed on to the historic national opioid settlement, meant to hold large pharmaceutical companies accountable for encouraging the...
PROVIDENCE — The administrators of the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital have been unwilling to make public the "deficiencies" cited in a Jan. 14 report by the federal agency that holds the purse strings on Medicare and Medicaid dollars.
A spokesman said the state agency that runs the hospital has until Jan. 31 to present a "plan of correction," and will not make the findings public until then.
...
(CBS4) – While Colorado’s top doctors may agree the spread of the omicron variant has reached its peak in many areas, emergency room physicians are asking the state to for immediate assistance as some front-line health care workers burn out amid numerous roadblocks.
“We still have a couple more weeks at least of very high case rates and associated hospital utilization and you’ve got to remember, this is a time of year when you typically have people seeking health care at high rates even without the pandemic being here and so people still have heart attacks, strokes, high acuity medical conditions...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines bioengineered food as food that “contains detectable genetic material that has been modified through certain lab techniques that cannot be created through conventional breeding or found in nature.”
If that definition sounds familiar, it is because it is essentially how genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, are defined – common vocabulary many people use and understand.
On Jan. 1, 2022, the USDA implemented a new U.S. bioengineered food disclosure standard. Shoppers are seeing labels on food products with the terms “bioengineered” or “derived from bioengineering” printed on a green seal with the sun shining down...
Comments / 0