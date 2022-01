We in this country are living a lie — a big one. Joe Biden won the election in 2020. Donald Trump did NOT. Joe Biden won by a good majority. After numerous recounts, it was proven that this was the most honest election for both the popular vote and the Electoral College that we have had in years. According to Donald Trump, he won the election, Why? Because he was raised to believe there are only two kinds of people — winners and losers. He cannot be a loser; so he declared himself a winner, believing that if you repeat a lie long enough people will believe it is the truth.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO