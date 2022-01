As health experts turn to wastewater to grasp the number of COVID-19 cases in a region, new data taken this week in Central Massachusetts showed cases are plummeting. Samples taken from the Upper Blackstone Clean Water facility in Millbury on Monday show COVID levels have dropped to the totals seen at the end of December. The report, which was published on Thursday, said despite the drop, the case load remains relatively high in comparison to other regions.

MILLBURY, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO