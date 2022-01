If only returning something from Amazon was as quick and easy as buying it. With just a few taps on your phone, you can get virtually anything delivered to your doorstep within days, but what happens when you open the box and you don't like what you see? As creepy as it is that Amazon has found a way to integrate themselves into nearly every aspect of our lives, I have to give them credit for their recent efforts to acknowledge that sometimes, the company with the smile in their logo simply doesn't deliver.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO