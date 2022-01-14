Three Women Beat Delta Security Guard to Floor With His Own Radio, Feds Say
By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
6 days ago
Three women have been accused of beating an airline security officer to the ground with his own radio last fall after he tried to stop them from getting on their Delta flight to Puerto Rico. An indictment unsealed...
Three women from Long Island, New York, are facing federal charges for allegedly kicking and punching Delta Airlines employees after they weren’t allowed to board a flight, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced Thursday. The alleged assault could land the women in prison for up to ten years.
January 13, 2022 - An indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn charging Jordan Nixon, Janessa Torres and Johara Zavala with assaulting an airline security officer in a jetway at John F. Kennedy International Airport (“JFK Airport”) on September 22, 2021. The defendants were arrested this morning and are scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon.
NEW YORK (AP) — Three women are facing federal charges of attacking an airline security worker who tried to block them from boarding a flight at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport in September because of what prosecutors say was problematic behavior, including a refusal to wear a face mask properly.
Two Delta Air Lines employees haven’t returned to their jobs for months after one was “violently attacked” by three women and the other was struck in the face for intervening, federal court documents show. The women are accused of acting “belligerent” before a scheduled flight to Puerto...
Prosecutors say three “belligerent” women were indicted for allegedly punching and kicking a Delta security officer at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after being told they would be denied boarding for a flight to Puerto Rico in September of last year. The three women...
Why can't people work out their disagreements like civil adults? Police say that they have made three arrests from an incident in September at John F. Kennedy International Airport. While the alleged crime happened in late September, officials released details Thursday as they arrested the three suspects. PIX 11 says that the alleged attack left two workers in the hospital with injuries.
Three women are facing federal charges after assaulting Delta Air Lines security employees who denied them boarding for their flight at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport. Earlier in the fall, Long Island residents Jordan Nixon, 21, Janessa Torres, 21, and Johanna Zavala, 44, were due to board an afternoon flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico since their morning flight reservation was changed. Having ordered nine alcoholic beverages between them at the airport bar in a span of four hours, the trio appeared to be intoxicated and, according to prosecutors, were therefore unfit to board the flight.
Three Long Island women are accused of beating up a security officer and a gate agent at JFK airport after they were banned from their flight for being drunk and failing to wear masks properly. On Wednesday, federal prosecutors charged Jordan Nixon, 21, Janessa Torres, 21, and Johara Zavala, 44,...
