Republicans say they forced Walz administration to back away from controversial criminal sentencing change

(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Republican lawmakers are proposing a series of anti-crime bills. These will be the first public safety measures of the 2022 session, with the GOP making it a top priority. Senator and candidate for governor Paul Gazelka brought a bill forward that would apply mandatory minimum sentences for convicted carjackers. Gazelka also says he will be introducing a bill to require judges to impose the current five-year minimum for repeat offenders who commit a crime with a gun. A third bill would create a signing bonus program to help police departments increase their ranks, after a dramatic drop following the 2020 civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis PD Officer Derek Chauvin.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO