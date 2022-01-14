ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Republicans say they forced Walz administration to back away from controversial criminal sentencing change

hot967.fm
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans say they got the Walz administration to back away from a plan that would have eliminated tougher sentences for those who commit crimes while on probation — and will be...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel20.com

Controversial Illinois judge removed from criminal cases

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA/WICS) — A judge in Adams County has been removed from handling criminal cases in the 8th Judicial Circuit after two controversial weeks on the bench. Adams County Judge Robert Adrian was reassigned to hear small claims, probate, civil cases, and other legal matters. The decision came...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
hot967.fm

State commission to vote on controversial criminal sentencing proposal

The state’s Sentencing Guidelines Commission votes this afternoon (1pm start) on changes that opponents warn will eliminate tougher sentences for those who commit crimes while on probation. At a mid-December hearing, Republican Representative Anne Neu (NOO) Brindley from North Branch said Minnesotans are tired of a “complete attitude of lawlessness that we seem to be forced to just tolerate”:
MINNESOTA STATE
wmix94.com

Republican lawmakers push to repeal criminal justice measures

SPRINGFIELD, IL — A group of Illinois lawmakers say criminal justice legislation passed in Springfield is behind a spike in statewide crime. The Reimagine Public Safety Act became law in January and includes police and sentencing reforms introduced by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. The crux of the legislation...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Sentencing Guidelines#Commission#Democrats
hot967.fm

Minnesota Republicans Proposing Anti-Crime Bills

(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Republican lawmakers are proposing a series of anti-crime bills. These will be the first public safety measures of the 2022 session, with the GOP making it a top priority. Senator and candidate for governor Paul Gazelka brought a bill forward that would apply mandatory minimum sentences for convicted carjackers. Gazelka also says he will be introducing a bill to require judges to impose the current five-year minimum for repeat offenders who commit a crime with a gun. A third bill would create a signing bonus program to help police departments increase their ranks, after a dramatic drop following the 2020 civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis PD Officer Derek Chauvin.
MINNESOTA STATE
FL Radio Group

Barry Backs Away from Deputy Administrator Job

Back to the drawing board for Ontario County after the Board of Supervisors on Thursday rescinded the appointment of Sean Barry as deputy administrator. Barry was approved to replace the retiring Brian Young in November but told the Finger Lakes Times he wanted to remain as the county’s Chief Information Officer.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A federal judge just issued the first significant ruling in a Trump ally’s lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select panel — and the committee won.

It carries big consequences for other challenges to the panel's work. Here's the latest: A federal judge rejected an effort by Donald Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich to force the Jan. 6 select committee to return his financial records, which were subpoenaed from J.P. Morgan. The panel obtained the records last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case over whether activist can fly ‘Christian flag’ outside of Boston city hall

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday in a case that has united unlikely parties around a thorny question: is it religious discrimination if the city of Boston prevents a man from flying a “Christian” flag on a flagpole outside City Hall where other groups have displayed banners of their own?Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist, began pursuing the case after the rejected his application to fly a flag that featured a red cross outside City Hall, even though it had approved 284 straight applications before his arrived.The city has defended its choice as a way to avoid the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy