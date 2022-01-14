ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many tickets for Patriots-Bills playoff game still available for as low as $35

By Melanie DaSilva
 6 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WPRI) — New England Patriots fans brave enough to sit through the freezing, cold weather Saturday night can still easily grab tickets to watch them play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game.

Tickets for the 8:15 p.m. showdown at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, are up for sale for as low as $35, according to Ticketmaster.com . There are tickets available for almost every section in the stadium.

According to our sister station WIVB , temperatures for game day are around 5 degrees for kickoff and 3 degrees by the end of the game. Winds will be light but still enough to produce wind chills in the -2 to -6 degree range.

Photo Gallery: Show us your Patriots pride!

This will be the third time the Patriots face the Bills this season, splitting their two games during the regular season.

In Buffalo, the Patriots defeated the Bills in a cold, windy, snowy game when quarterback Mac Jones threw only three passes and they ran the ball to a 14-10 win.

The Bills got their revenge 20 days later on the day after Christmas defeating the Patriots 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots fans rallied outside of Gillette Stadium Friday night in anticipation of the game.

