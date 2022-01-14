Many tickets for Patriots-Bills playoff game still available for as low as $35

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WPRI) — New England Patriots fans brave enough to sit through the freezing, cold weather Saturday night can still easily grab tickets to watch them play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game.

Tickets for the 8:15 p.m. showdown at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, are up for sale for as low as $35, according to Ticketmaster.com . There are tickets available for almost every section in the stadium.

According to our sister station WIVB , temperatures for game day are around 5 degrees for kickoff and 3 degrees by the end of the game. Winds will be light but still enough to produce wind chills in the -2 to -6 degree range.

This will be the third time the Patriots face the Bills this season, splitting their two games during the regular season.

In Buffalo, the Patriots defeated the Bills in a cold, windy, snowy game when quarterback Mac Jones threw only three passes and they ran the ball to a 14-10 win.

The Bills got their revenge 20 days later on the day after Christmas defeating the Patriots 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots fans rallied outside of Gillette Stadium Friday night in anticipation of the game.

12 Sports has you covered through game day, with live reports from Buffalo and not one, but two pregame specials from New England Nation to get you ready for kickoff!

The Game’s on 12!

New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.

♦ Watch: 6:30 p.m. Friday on FOX Providence

♦ Pregame Show: 7 p.m. Saturday on WPRI 12

♦ Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. on WPRI 12

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.