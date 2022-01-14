ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong bans transit flights from over 150 countries

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong International Airport said it will ban transit passengers from 150 countries and territories starting Sunday, tightening stringent travel controls in an effort to stem the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. Authorities also said Friday they will extend social distancing restrictions,...

