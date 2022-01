Sometimes, it is easy to get caught up in the momentum of a fast-moving stock. We have all heard the old adage of “Buy low and sell high” but it is equally as fun to “Buy high and sell higher.” You have to be sure that your stock that is on the move has staying power and is not just on a quick sugar high. One way to figure this out is by looking at earnings. Stocks with the strongest earnings trends tend to outperform those with weak earnings profiles. When analysts on Wall Street start moving their numbers in the wrong direction, it can lead to problems for a stock’s price.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO