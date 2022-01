If you've been out around town doing some last minute Christmas gift shopping (or in some extreme cases, just now starting), you may have noticed how they shelves are beginning to look a little thin. Of course, "'tis the season", so that's nothing new, but the global pandemic isn't helping things either. Local stores just aren't getting the same amount of stock, and that was even prior to the holiday rush.

CASPER, WY ・ 29 DAYS AGO