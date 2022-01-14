One lane open on Route 8 north following 3-car crash in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – One lane of Route 8 northbound in Shelton is open after a three-car crash closed it earlier in the morning on Friday.

The Department of Transportation said Route 8 was closed between exits 11 and 12 due to the crash. One lane has since reopened.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

