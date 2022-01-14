ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

One lane open on Route 8 north following 3-car crash in Shelton

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fi4bI_0dldAwzQ00

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – One lane of Route 8 northbound in Shelton is open after a three-car crash closed it earlier in the morning on Friday.

The Department of Transportation said Route 8 was closed between exits 11 and 12 due to the crash. One lane has since reopened.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Bristol Wednesday night. A woman was walking in the area of Jerome Avenue and Fox Den Road just before 8 p.m. when she was hit by a car, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital, […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured in rollover crash on I-91 North in Rocky Hill

Video above is from a previous newscast ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured in a single-car rollover crash on I-91 North in Rocky Hill. Troopers were dispatched to the crash on I-91 North between Exits 22 and 23 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Rocky Hill, lost […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelton, CT
Sports
Shelton, CT
Traffic
Local
Connecticut Traffic
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Shelton, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Route 8#News 8
WTNH

Waterbury sees quick turnover to snow

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a quick turnover to snow in Waterbury Thursday morning. Considering the number of steep hills that drivers often tackle in Brass City, dropping salt and sand is the best approach for crews. “When we get a lot of traffic for the morning commute, we really have to be ahead […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Public works crews play a waiting game before rain turns to snow in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Public works crews in Bristol were on standby during the rain Thursday morning, but when rain turned to snow, they jumped into action. Communities like Stafford Springs were among the first to see snow Thursday morning. “Our public works crews take care of about 14 miles of roads individually, each of […]
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

NC Highway Patrol: Two Marines killed, two others airlifted after single-vehicle crash involving Camp Lejeune military vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the two dead in a press conference held around 4:40 p.m. Officials also said the two other Marines […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WTNH

Bus driver arrested for bringing kids to school while intoxicated

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a man from West Monroe has been arrested for allegedly driving a school bus full of children while intoxicated on January 18th. On Tuesday, the New York State Police in Oneida County received information from the Central Square School Districts Superintendent that […]
WEST MONROE, NY
WTNH

WTNH

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy