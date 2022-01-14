Water main break cancels class at Kettering Middle School
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Classes are canceled at Kettering Middle School after a water main break was discovered on the middle school campus.Miami Valley business owner, legal expert ‘not surprised’ by Supreme Court vaccine ruling
According to a release by Kettering Middle School, crews said it will take a substantial amount of time to fix the break, leaving all Kettering Middle School buildings without running water in the meantime.
Kettering Middle School said classes will be canceled for repairs on Friday, January 14, however, all other Kettering City Schools will operate on their normal schedules.
| Get breaking news sent straight to your inbox ➡Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0