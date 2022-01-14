Water main break cancels class at Kettering Middle School

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Classes are canceled at Kettering Middle School after a water main break was discovered on the middle school campus.

According to a release by Kettering Middle School, crews said it will take a substantial amount of time to fix the break, leaving all Kettering Middle School buildings without running water in the meantime.

Kettering Middle School said classes will be canceled for repairs on Friday, January 14, however, all other Kettering City Schools will operate on their normal schedules.

