Janelle Brown Admits She Has Been Thinking About Whether 'I Still Choose Plural Marriage' As The Family Remains Divided Amid The Pandemic

Could Kody Brown lose another wife?

After Christine Brown announced in November that she and the Brown patriarch called it quits, it seems Janelle Brown may be the next one to leave her plural marriage behind.

Though Season 16 of Sister Wives was filmed before Christine left Kody, the 52-year-old's strict COVID-19 rules caused some tension between him and his sister wives, especially Christine and Janelle, throughout the season.

According to a sneak peek of the upcoming Sister Wives episode, obtained by People, Janelle began thinking about the state of her marriage as Kody's relationships with the ladies continued to splinter.

In the preview, Janelle and Robyn met up to discuss how the family has been fractured amid the pandemic. The 43-year-old said the pandemic, "pulled this blanket off of some of our issues," which Janelle agreed with.

"I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'Okay, look: do I still choose plural marriage?'" the 52-year-old admitted. Janelle acknowledged she chose to be part of the plural marriage, but noted: "I've had to have that conscious decision with myself."

Robyn said the circumstances have given her a lot to think about, the outlet reported, as Kody has been spending more time with her since the start of the pandemic, which she confessed she wasn't a fan of. "I really want to work this crap out. Like, I really, really do," Robyn insisted.

In a previous episode, Robyn was upset that some of the family thought she was behind Kody's strict COVID rules. She admitted to Meri Brown that Kody spending most of his time during the pandemic at her home was stressful because she "didn't sign up for monogamy." She candidly revealed she was worried about the wives and children who weren't getting to spend time with Kody.

Meanwhile, Christine and Janelle also decided not to celebrate Thanksgiving with the family due to Kody's restrictions. During a confessional, Christine said her relationship with her children was the most important thing in her life after the coparents butted heads over their sons' unwillingness to comply with Kody's rules.

Source: MEGA

As OK! reported, Janelle and Kody previously argued about their adult sons Garrison and Gabriel's behavior during the pandemic. Janelle maintained the boys should be allowed to have a social life, but Kody felt they should move out if they want to break his rules.

As for Christine, she and her daughters decided to spend Thanksgiving in Utah with her other daughter Aspyn, 26.

While Kody remained unwavering in his stance on the pandemic, he noted in a previous episode: "They’re all saying they want to get back together, but Christine has made it clear to me now that she’d rather be with Aspyn and Mitch than me. And Janelle is indicating by her actions that she’d rather have [her sons] around than me."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.