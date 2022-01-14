ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Janelle Brown Admits She Has Been Thinking About Whether 'I Still Choose Plural Marriage' As The Family Remains Divided Amid The Pandemic

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5nEc_0dldAisU00
Source: @janellebrown117/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Could Kody Brown lose another wife?

After Christine Brown announced in November that she and the Brown patriarch called it quits, it seems Janelle Brown may be the next one to leave her plural marriage behind.

Though Season 16 of Sister Wives was filmed before Christine left Kody, the 52-year-old's strict COVID-19 rules caused some tension between him and his sister wives, especially Christine and Janelle, throughout the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195SNy_0dldAisU00
Source: @janellebrown117/INSTAGRAM

According to a sneak peek of the upcoming Sister Wives episode, obtained by People, Janelle began thinking about the state of her marriage as Kody's relationships with the ladies continued to splinter.

Article continues below advertisement

In the preview, Janelle and Robyn met up to discuss how the family has been fractured amid the pandemic. The 43-year-old said the pandemic, "pulled this blanket off of some of our issues," which Janelle agreed with.

Article continues below advertisement

"I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'Okay, look: do I still choose plural marriage?'" the 52-year-old admitted. Janelle acknowledged she chose to be part of the plural marriage, but noted: "I've had to have that conscious decision with myself."

Source: EX.CO

Article continues below advertisement

Robyn said the circumstances have given her a lot to think about, the outlet reported, as Kody has been spending more time with her since the start of the pandemic, which she confessed she wasn't a fan of. "I really want to work this crap out. Like, I really, really do," Robyn insisted.

Article continues below advertisement

In a previous episode, Robyn was upset that some of the family thought she was behind Kody's strict COVID rules. She admitted to Meri Brown that Kody spending most of his time during the pandemic at her home was stressful because she "didn't sign up for monogamy." She candidly revealed she was worried about the wives and children who weren't getting to spend time with Kody.

Meanwhile, Christine and Janelle also decided not to celebrate Thanksgiving with the family due to Kody's restrictions. During a confessional, Christine said her relationship with her children was the most important thing in her life after the coparents butted heads over their sons' unwillingness to comply with Kody's rules.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ejq2Q_0dldAisU00
Source: MEGA

As OK! reported, Janelle and Kody previously argued about their adult sons Garrison and Gabriel's behavior during the pandemic. Janelle maintained the boys should be allowed to have a social life, but Kody felt they should move out if they want to break his rules.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Christine, she and her daughters decided to spend Thanksgiving in Utah with her other daughter Aspyn, 26.

Article continues below advertisement

While Kody remained unwavering in his stance on the pandemic, he noted in a previous episode: "They’re all saying they want to get back together, but Christine has made it clear to me now that she’d rather be with Aspyn and Mitch than me. And Janelle is indicating by her actions that she’d rather have [her sons] around than me."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Comments / 29

Osgirl5
6d ago

These women really get on my nerves, just leave him already you are nothing you aren’t the next of kin when he dies you are nothing he got his babies out of your body so now he’s going to probably move on to something younger, DUMP HIM

Reply(1)
20
Barb Robinson
6d ago

kody get over yourself ,yes I would choose my children over you too ,you areca control freak and the only 2 that want you are Robyn and Meri and who knows why ,your not that good looking and you are all about yourself

Reply
14
Ann Plamondon
6d ago

And the laughable part about this is when Robin came onto the scene every thing changed. He divorced Mary to marry Robin and adopted Robin’s children. And then he set the rest of the wives and their children on the back burner. Now even Robin doesn’t really want him.

Reply(2)
13
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Tears Christine a New One: She's "So Full of Bulls--t!"

Based on all she has said and written over the past several months, it doesn't sound as though Christine Brown has any regrets. The long-time Sister Wives cast member announced on November 2 that she had finally decided to end her spiritual marriage after two decades. In a couple subsequent...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Janelle Brown Says She's "Ready for Change" After Cursing Off Husband

Janelle Brown very loudly talked the talk on this past Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. Now, fans of this long-running reality show can't help but wonder:. And walk away from self-centered husband Kody in the process?. In perhaps the most shocking moment in the history of Sister Wives, Janelle got...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Hollywood Gossip

See Ya, Dad! Garrison Brown Buys Home Amid Rift with Sister Wives Star

In perhaps the most stunning scene in Sister Wives history, Janelle Brown told her self-centered husband to EFF OFF on a recent episode of this TLC reality series. One of Janelle's sons has gone ahead and backed up his mother's words. According to real estate records, Garrison Brown recently purchased...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown: I Really Messed Up. My COVID Rules Ruined My Family!

As has been well documented throughout Season 16 of Sister Wives, Kody Brown acts like a selfish jacka$$ in front of the camera. Get the father of 18 in front of his own cell phone camera, however, and he apparently becomes very self-aware, sensitive and, dare we even say it... likable.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown: I'm Unloved and Untouched, But Grateful!

You may go ahead and feel sorry for Meri Brown, folks. You can drag her and/or pity her and/or wonder what the heck is wrong with her these days when it comes to her failed marriage. Seriously, feel free to do so. Just don't expect this Sister Wives star to...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Truely on Sister Wives and why has Kody been blamed?

Season 16 of Sister Wives is coming to a close, and viewers are wondering about the 2013 incident with Truely Brown after it was brought up in Sunday’s (Jan 2nd, 2022) episode. Sister Wives is a show on TLC which revolves around Kody Brown and his wives, Meri, Janelle...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Covid
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Says That Christine and Janelle Aren’t ‘Loyal’ to Him: ‘How You Love a Man Is to Respect Him’

A house divided. While spending Thanksgiving apart from Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, Kody Brown questioned some of his sister wives’ commitment to the family. After much discussion about how the Browns would celebrate the holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kody, 52, ultimately spent the day with Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and their kids. Christine, 49, and Janelle, 52, both chose to instead travel to Utah to see their kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Claims Wife Christine Is 'Full of Bulls--' in Sneak Peek

Kody Brown and Christine Brown couldn't come to an agreement about COVID-19 safety precautions before their November split. In a sneak peek of Sunday's new episode of Sister Wives shared by Entertainment Weekly, the then-married couple gets into it when Christine questions why Kody is allowing fellow wife Robyn's nanny into the home, but won't let their daughter, Ysabel, over to see her sisters.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Slams ‘Irresponsible’ Kody as Janelle Calls Him ‘Aggressive’: ‘F–k Off’

Not here for the attitude. Both Christine Brown and Janelle Brown seemingly hit their breaking points with Kody Brown during the Sunday, January 2, episode of Sister Wives. While Robyn Brown and Meri Brown decided to stay with Kody, 52, for the Thanksgiving holiday and follow his safety guidelines, Janelle, 52, and Christine, 49, each made separate plans with their kids.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Faces Backlash For Not Wanting His Wives To Share A Kitchen

Fans of ‘Sister Wives’ were not happy with Kody Brown’s reaction to Meri and Robyn cooking Thanksgiving dinner together on the show’s Jan. 9 episode. The Brown family was separated for Thanksgiving on the Jan. 9 episode of Sister Wives, but Kody Brown was still able to spend the holiday with two of his wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown, as they agreed to follow his COVID safety guidelines. Robyn and Meri spent the day preparing a meal for the small group that had gathered together, which including Robyn and Kody’s kids. However, Kody was not happy to see the two women working together in the kitchen.
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy