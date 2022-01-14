ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Northern Arizona University program preparing students for future in hospitality industry

By LUKE FORSTNER
KTAR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — The pandemic may have thrown the hospitality industry a curveball, but it’s coming back in a big way. Northern Arizona University’s School of Hotel and Restaurant Management is working to prepare students for a future in the industry as new positions continue to open...

ktar.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Arizona

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […]
ARIZONA STATE
staradvertiser.com

University nurtures entrepreneurial students

TOKYO >> With more and more young people aspiring to start innovative companies to tackle social problems, universities have begun teaching students entrepreneurial skills. The aim: to nurture a workforce that can revolutionize the business world. “I might not have been able to think about starting a business myself if...
EDUCATION
KTAR.com

Arizona economic expert wants state to keep attracting newcomers

PHOENIX – Arizona should keep making available the kinds of career opportunities that are already drawing a workforce from around the country and fueling the state’s growth, according to a Valley economist. “If we don’t maintain a competitive economic development profile, then these people from California will end...
PHOENIX, AZ
azpm.org

University of Arizona students adjust to new school mask requirements

A sign requiring students to wear masks near the University of Arizona student union in Tucson on Jan. 20, 2021. Last week, the University of Arizona changed its face-covering policy to require surgical or higher-grade face masks in many indoor situations, like K-N95s and K-F94s. For students like Connor Fletcher,...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
State
Texas State
Phoenix, AZ
Business
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
Idaho Statesman

Teaching critical skills to university students will help prepare them for workforce

This week, I decided to write an educational column instead of my usual faith column. The main reason is that I am retiring at the end of this semester after 25 years of teaching at Boise State University, and I wanted my readers to know a little bit about my profession. All in all, I have been an engineering educator for close to 35 years and I have taught diverse undergraduate and graduate classes during my career. Like many other engineering educators in the United States, I did not need a teaching license or teaching certificate when I started teaching at my first institution. Other than being entrenched in the scientific method, I did not have formal training in educational psychology, which would have helped me understand how students learn, retain, and apply knowledge.
BOISE, ID
WLUC

Northern Michigan University distributes KN95 masks to students and faculty

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise and about 40 active cases among staff and students, Northern Michigan University is taking precautionary measures. Starting Thursday, the school began distributing an order of 12,000 KN95 masks to students in residence halls and the Woodland Apartments. On Friday, students like senior Peyton Lake and faculty picked up their new face coverings at the Northern Center.
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nau
KOLD-TV

University of Arizona finishes $81 million Student Success District

The Northwest Fire District was called to a fire at a home on West Root Lane near Romero Road on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Tucson Police response times at all-time low, mainly due to staffing. Updated: 23 hours ago. Average response times are at an all-time low for the Tucson Police...
TUCSON, AZ
KTLA

California could mull universal basic income program for some CSU students

California could send $500 a month with no strings attached to college students from low-income families as part of the Legislature’s latest approach to a guaranteed basic income plan. State Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) is considering legislation that would create a pilot program at select California State University campuses, issuing monthly stipends for one […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily Collegian

Disability Access Initiative expands programming for University students

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – As part of Penn State's efforts to make education accessible and enjoyable for all individuals, teams across the University are working to implement new programming for students with disabilities. The Disability Access Initiative is currently co-chaired by Leah Zimmerman, Student Disability Resources (SDR) executive director,...
UNIVERSITY, FL
asu.edu

Creating the future of Arizona

How ASU is helping bring new high-wage jobs to Arizona and increase the state's economic output through the New Economy Initiative. For generations, every Arizona schoolchild learned that the state’s economy is based on the five Cs: cattle, cotton, copper, climate and citrus. While they worked well for the...
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospitality Industry#College
KTAR.com

Arizona State University students return to campus amid omicron COVID-19 surge

PHOENIX — Thousands of Arizona State University students returned to campus Monday with new COVID-19 protocols in place as the omicron variant of the virus surges. “What we said is let’s continue to just move forward, let’s continue to manage this virus the best we can,” ASU President Michael Crow told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Monday.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs

Comments / 0

Community Policy