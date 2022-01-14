Al Wasl Show - Global Goals Week (Expo 2020 Dubai)

Learning about the importance of Expo through the people who work there. Photos by Paul Williams; Interviews by Tina Kreitlow. Expo 2020 Dubai boasts 192 participating countries, each with their own pavilion. Over half of the pavilions are housed in small, boxy buildings in the central portion of Expo’s three themed areas: sustainability, mobility and opportunity. Even though these countries have smaller spaces to work with many have fascinating exhibits. The Syria pavilion, for example, introduces visitors to the world’s first alphabet and the first known written song, while featuring Syrian art that touches on some of the country’s challenges.

