Al Wasl Show - Global Goals Week (Expo 2020 Dubai)

UN News Centre
 6 days ago

From 15–22 January 2022, for the first time in its history, Global Goals Week will leave the UN General Assembly...

media.un.org

albuquerqueexpress.com

Sustainable techs in Expo 2020 Dubai offer inspiring hope for world

DUBAI, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- After passing through a jaw-dropping gigantic portal made of carbon fiber and entering the Sustainability Gate of the Expo 2020 Dubai, the first thing you will see is a forest of "energy trees." As many as 18 "energy trees" rotate their large crowns to face...
ADVOCACY
UN News Centre

SDG Media Zone @ Expo 2020 Dubai (16 – 20 January 2022)

The SDG Media Zone at the Dubai Expo will take place from 16 – 20 January 2022 at the UN Hub. Hosted by the United Nations and in collaboration with the PVBLIC Foundation and media partners, the SDG Media Zone aims to take the conversation on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals out of the policy sphere and into the public discourse.
WORLD
UN News Centre

Strong partnerships and leadership: powerful drivers for SDGs success - SDG Media Zone, Expo 2020, Dubai

The UN has had a long-standing relationship with the UAE which includes working together on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its core 17 SDGs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this expanded to humanitarian relief around vaccine equity. The panel explored today's state of play for the UN and UAE, and what collaboration looks like in the future.
ABU DHABI
blooloop.com

Thinkwell celebrates USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Thinkwell Group, the global experience design and production company, is celebrating the successful opening of the United States of America Pavilion at Expo 2020. Thinkwell was selected by the U.S. Department of State to deliver and produce the USA Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai, which opened 1 October 2021, as the first world expo to be hosted in the Middle East, and home to a number of nighttime spectacles.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expo 2020#United Nations#Global Goals Week#The Un General Assembly#Un
mymodernmet.com

5 Incredible Structures That Have Made a Dazzling Debut at Dubai Expo 2020

The ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 is a world exposition running from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, and it includes some of the most innovative ideas in architecture and design today. The expo was rescheduled due to travel and building restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic but has made up for it with plenty of fascinating structures.
VISUAL ART
inparkmagazine.com

Voices of Expo 2020 Dubai

Learning about the importance of Expo through the people who work there. Photos by Paul Williams; Interviews by Tina Kreitlow. Expo 2020 Dubai boasts 192 participating countries, each with their own pavilion. Over half of the pavilions are housed in small, boxy buildings in the central portion of Expo’s three themed areas: sustainability, mobility and opportunity. Even though these countries have smaller spaces to work with many have fascinating exhibits. The Syria pavilion, for example, introduces visitors to the world’s first alphabet and the first known written song, while featuring Syrian art that touches on some of the country’s challenges.
MIDDLE EAST
UN News Centre

UN in Geneva celebrates 6 decades supporting impartial TV news

The UN Office in Geneva is celebrating a 60-year collaboration with the European Broadcasting Union of public-service broadcasters, which has helped transparent, fair and impartial television news to be seen around the world. For years, the United Nations and its agencies in Geneva have relied on global news agencies and...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Bachelet asks for $400.5 million to support full ‘agenda of rights’

UN Human Rights Chief, Michelle Bachelet, launched on Wednesday a $400.5 million funding appeal for 2022, urging States and private donors to support her “agenda of rights”. Presenting the Office’s (OHCHR) Annual Appeal, the High Commissioner said that “amidst a period of massive global upheaval and crisis, this funding...
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Dubai
The Independent

Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack

Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen s Houthi rebels.The images by Planet Labs PBC analyzed by the AP show smoke rising over an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot in the Mussafah neighborhood of Abu Dhabi on Monday. Another image taken shortly after appears to show scorch marks and white fire-suppressing foam deployed on the grounds of the depot. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., known by the acronym ADNOC, is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
blooloop.com

Pakistan signs MoUs at Expo 2020 Dubai for Integrated Tourism Zones

Following Pakistan’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has signed more than 40 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), set to bring in foreign investment of around $8 billion to the region. This month, the Pakistan pavilion has been highlighting the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, home to tourist attractions, heritage...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Israel hopes UN will unanimously condemn Holocaust denial

Israel is hoping the U.N. General Assembly will unanimously adopt a resolution rejecting and condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.”The 193-member world body is scheduled to vote Thursday on the resolution, which is strongly supported by Germany.Holding the vote on Jan. 20 has special significance: It is the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference at a villa on the shores of Berlin’s Wannsee Lake in 1942 during World War II where Nazi leaders coordinated plans for the so-called “Final...
SOCIETY
AFP

11 dead as coalition strikes Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack: witness, medics

Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates. "Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll. The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces. The coalition launched fresh strikes "targeting Huthi camps and headquarters" in Sanaa on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV tweeted.
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese elements amaze visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The national flag of China was raised in morning breeze on Monday under the iconic dome of the Al Wasl Plaza, the central stage of the Expo 2020 Dubai site, marking the start of the National Day of China Pavilion. In the plaza decorated with...
CHINA
dallassun.com

Expo 2020 Dubai transforms into big party as night falls

DUBAI, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- As night falls on Expo 2020 Dubai, everything is just getting more fantastic. The cool breeze caresses the faces of visitors, healing them from a day of fatigue and breathing refreshing joviality into them. People sit in outdoor cafes or restaurants, enjoying authentic food from...
MUSIC
breakingtravelnews.com

Expo 2020 Dubai prepares for UK national day

Expo 2020 Dubai is preparing for a full-site takeover for UK national day to celebrate extraordinary talents across the country, from established musicians to emerging artists. On February 10th, the site will become an extension of the UK, with new and diverse music, theatre, arts, poetry, comedy, film, food and...
WORLD
The Independent

Up to 20 killed as Saudi-led coalition strikes back against Yemen’s Houthis

As many as 20 people have reportedly been killed in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in Gulf coalition airstrikes on Houthi positions, just hours after the rebel group launched a deadly missile strike on the United Arab Emirates.Early on Tuesday, Saudi state media reported that the Gulf coalition had begun bombing Houthi strongholds and camps in Sanaa after the Houthis claimed to have hit Abu Dhabi in an attack that killed three people and injured six more. The coalition, which has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen since 2015,  said it also intercepted eight drones fired toward Saudi Arabia on...
MIDDLE EAST
Travel Weekly

Emirates brings back Burj Khalifa ad for Expo 2020 Dubai

A stuntwoman in Emirates cabin crew uniform has once again scaled the world’s tallest building in Emirates’ latest advertising campaign as part of efforts to promote Expo 2020 Dubai. Last year, the airline’s 33-second ad went viral when its crew members scaled the top of the Burj Khalifa....
MIDDLE EAST

