MoDOT Urges Caution in Weekend Travel

Louisiana State Police are offering tips to stay safe during wintry weather conditions:. Before deciding whether travel is necessary, Louisiana State Police urges motorists to stay informed with the latest weather and travel conditions. Freezing rain and sleet can cause bridges and overpasses to ice quickly, as temperatures near the freezing point. If conditions deteriorate, motorists are encouraged to refrain from driving until conditions improve. If ice accumulates on bridges and/or overpasses, LSP will work closely with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and our local law enforcement partners to take appropriate actions.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO