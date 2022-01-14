ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

“The Road Less Traveled” on Morning Energy

By Renna Reddick
WMNF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn January 6, 2022, Bahamian American Actor Oscar-Winning actor and Hollywood’s first Black Movie star (Sidney Poitier) died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 94. He starred in many films to include: “To Sir With Love, A Raisin In The Sun, In the Heat of the Night,...

www.wmnf.org

