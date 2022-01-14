ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 14

5 things to know this Friday, January 14

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Jill Szwed’s weather report says tonight will be really cold as we get ready for the winter storm on Monday. Today’s five things to know feature’s all crime stories, an Albany man was arrested for stealing a car, a Watervliet man shot a Colonie business, and a Saratoga man was arrested with multiple drugs.

1. Albany man arrested for stealing car

An Albany man was arrested on several felony charges after a stolen vehicle investigation.

APD: Albany man arrested for stealing car, fleeing police, stealing another car, crashing through gate

2. Watervliet man arrested after shooting a business

A Watervliet man was arrested after a building was damaged by a bullet.

Police: Watervliet man arrested after allegedly shooting Colonie business

3. Saratoga man arrested with multiple drugs

A Saratoga man was allegedly arrested LSD, Crack-Cocaine, Fentanyl, Crystal Meth, Ecstasy

ACSO: Saratoga man arrested with LSD, Crack-Cocaine, Fentanyl, Crystal Meth, Ecstasy

4. Man arrested after allegedly strangling woman

A man was arrested for murder after he allegedly strangled a woman

NYSP: Man arrested for murder after strangling woman in Fallsburg

5. Petersburg man threatens people with shotgun after grabbing someone inappropriately

A man allegedly told the victims he was going to get a shotgun after he grabbed another victim inappropriately

Petersburg man allegedly threatens victims with shotgun

NEWS10 ABC

Sheriff Maciol re-elected to NYSSA Executive Committee

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

MARCY, NY

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the driver who injured a horse after hitting an Amish buggy and then fleeing the scene has been identified as Shaun McKerrow of Poland. McKerrow has been issued a traffic ticket and is scheduled to appear in front of the Marcy Town Court […]
MARCY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Florida man arrested in connection to out-of-state homicide

UTICA, NY
UTICA, NY
