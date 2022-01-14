ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Council OKs video cameras to monitor public spaces

By Andy Viano
Forest Park Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Forest Park Village Council unanimously approved the purchase and installation of 11 video cameras that will be used to monitor and review unlawful activity in some of the village’s busiest areas at its first regular meeting of the new year on Jan. 10. Approval was given only after a rare...

www.forestparkreview.com

Forest Park Review

Necessary surveillance discussion

Ultimately, we would come down in favor of Forest Park’s decision Jan. 10 to purchase 11 surveillance cameras and to have the police department install them in key spots in the village. The cameras are a latter-day tool of public safety. Like the addition of body cams for police...
FOREST PARK, IL
River Forest, IL
Forest Park Review

Drive-by spraying leaves man covered in ‘unknown substance’

A car rolled up and someone apparently sprayed a fire extinguisher at a 69-year-old man as he walked to the Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line station at 711 Desplaines Ave. just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 18. A Forest Park Police Department report indicates that a light-colored sedan with heavily...
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Mass vaccination site reopens at Forest Park mall

The Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) reopened a mass vaccination site at the former Home Owners Bargain Outlet (HOBO) store at 7630 W. Roosevelt Rd., on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The reopening marks a return to Forest Park Plaza for public health officials who first created a mass vaccination...
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Plenty of Fish scam involves bitcoin

A man claiming to be a cryptocurrency broker allegedly scammed a woman out of thousands of dollars after meeting her on the dating site Plenty of Fish. The woman told Forest Park police that she began communicating with the man on Nov. 15 and that she was initially convinced to buy $1,000 in Bitcoin and watch its value grow, leading to a second, $7,000 investment.
FOREST PARK, IL
