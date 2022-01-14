Council OKs video cameras to monitor public spaces

The Washington City Council approved which funds to use for an upgrade of the police department’s video cameras Tuesday. Following an initial presentation and recommendation from the council to bring further details on the cost of replacing the cameras for each police officer with one spare for the part-time officers and five in-car systems, they approved at their last meeting to move forward with the purchase, with the funding source to be determined. Mayor Jaron Rosien explained that they could use American Rescue Plan Act funds, Local Option Sales Tax revenue, or an equal share of both. The total cost of the proposal is about $38,944, and the council approved to go with the 50/50 option. Council Member Danielle Pettit-Majewski, who was absent from the previous meeting, commented that this is a good compromise, and she’s glad they’re taking care of the entire technology needs of the department rather than just a portion that Police Chief Jim Lester initially proposed. With this purchase the city has around $300,000 left to spend of their $1,077,441 in ARPA COVID relief funds they were allocated.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO