Why Prince Harry Is Still A Prince, And Meghan Markle A Duchess

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to leave the royal life for freedom outside the British Monarchy. They relocated to the United States following their exit and have since tried to establish new roles.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reuters

Upon announcing their plans in early 2020, lengthy discussions and negotiations took place among the senior members of the Royal Firm. These, then, led to the stripping off of the couple's titles and royal patronages as they were no longer working royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex retained, however, some of their peerages and honors. These include the "HRH" titles, though they are not allowed to use them in public.

Amid all these, many continue to wonder whether the pair are still a Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom. Express UK released a report to explain all the details regarding the matter.