BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground to conduct testing January 17 – 21

ABERDEEN, MD—Loud noise alert!

Aberdeen Proving Ground officials have announced that the base will conduct firing tests next week.

APG has daytime and nighttime firing scheduled on Monday, January 17 from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, January 18 – Friday, January 21 from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The testing and training events include military weapons and watercraft visible during the daytime and nighttime hours. The surrounding communities may hear weapons firing and see flashes or light visible off-post from illumination devices.

These operations are not hazardous to residents in surrounding communities and are “integral to ensuring continued readiness of service members,” according to APG.

Residents with questions regarding testing at Aberdeen Proving Ground are encouraged to contact the installation at 410-278-4415.

