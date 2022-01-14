ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

North Korean hackers stole $400 mn in crypto in 2021: Chainalysis

By Ed JONES
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
Pyongyang's cyberwarfare abilities first came to global prominence in 2014 when it was accused of hacking into Sony Pictures Entertainment as revenge for "The Interview", a satirical film that mocked leader Kim /AFP

North Korean hackers stole around $400 million worth of cryptocurrency through cyberattacks on digital currency outlets last year, blockchain data platform Chainalysis said on Thursday.

Pyongyang is under multiple international sanctions over its atomic bomb and ballistic missile developments but analysts say the North has also built up its cyber capabilities with an army of thousands of well-trained hackers who extract finances to fund the state's weapons programs.

In 2021, the hackers launched seven attacks on crypto platforms, extracting assets from "internet-connected 'hot' wallets" and moving them to North Korean controlled accounts, according to Chainalysis.

"Once North Korea gained custody of the funds, they began a careful laundering process to cover up and cash out," Chainalysis said in a report published on its website.

"These complex tactics and techniques have led many security researchers to characterize cyber actors for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) as advanced persistent threats."

The report highlighted the rise of Lazarus Group, which gained notoriety in 2014 when it was accused of hacking into Sony Pictures Entertainment as revenge for "The Interview," a satirical film that mocked leader Kim Jong Un.

"From 2018 on, The group has stolen and laundered massive sums of virtual currencies every year, typically in excess of $200 million."

The hackers also target a diverse variety of cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin, the world's largest digital currency, accounting for only a quarter of stolen assets.

"The growing variety of cryptocurrencies stolen has necessarily increased the complexity of DPRK's cryptocurrency laundering operation," Chainalysis said.

North Korea's cyber-programme dates back to at least the mid-1990s, but has since grown to a 6,000-strong cyberwarfare unit, known as Bureau 121, that operates from several countries including Belarus, China, India, Malaysia and Russia, according to a 2020 US military report.

The United States imposed new sanctions on North Korea this week following what Pyongyang called hypersonic missile tests on January 5 and 11.

On Friday South Korean and Japanese officials said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward in its third suspected weapons test in just over a week.

AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
AFP

North Korea hints at restart of nuclear, long-range missile tests

North Korea hinted Thursday it could resume nuclear and long-range weapons tests as it prepares for "confrontation" with Washington, its latest threat after a string of sanctions-busting missile launches.  Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace agreed that while nuclear testing was unlikely, "long-range missile testing is back on the table."
The Independent

N. Korea slams US, hints at resuming nuclear, ICBM tests

Accusing the United States of hostility and threats, North Korea on Thursday said it will consider restarting “all temporally-suspended activities” it had paused during its diplomacy with the Trump administration, in an apparent threat to resume testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles.North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said leader Kim Jong Un presided over a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party where officials set policy goals for “immediately bolstering” the North’s military capabilities to counter the Americans’ “hostile moves.” Officials gave instructions to “reconsider in an overall scale the trust-building measures that we took on our...
theblockcrypto.com

North Korean hackers said to target crypto startups in months-long cybercrime campaign

A Thursday report from the Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Labs identified North Korean hackers behind sophisticated phishing and social engineering attacks targeting cryptocurrency startups. Kaspersky internally identified the North Korean hackers as BlueNoroff, who have stolen over $1.1 billion from financial institutions worldwide, according to the US Treasury Department. BlueNoroff...
Kim Jong Un
The Independent

DMZ: What it’s like to visit the North Korean border

For a disconcerting moment I felt like I was on safari. A red-headed bird emerged from a nearby bush, fluttering towards a startled white crane that was picking away at the hard ground, and I instinctively picked up my camera to take a photograph.Until I remembered that along with a clause accepting my potential impending death and the presence of landmines all around me, I had signed away the right to take any photographs that pointed in the direction of North Korea.On a whim, on the back of a glitzy weekend filled with beauty products and barbecues in skyscraper-ringed...
The Hacker News

North Korean Hackers Start New Year with Attacks on Russian Foreign Ministry

A North Korean cyberespionage group named Konni has been linked to a series of targeted attacks aimed at the Russian Federation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MID) with New Year lures to compromise Windows systems with malware. "This activity cluster demonstrates the patient and persistent nature of advanced actors in waging...
Bank Info Security

North Korean Crypto Theft Totals $400 Million in 2021

North Korean cybercriminals escalated their illicit campaigns throughout 2021, frequently carrying out cryptocurrency exchange hacks to siphon hot-wallet funds, launder the gains and cash out via decentralized exchanges. New data from the blockchain security firm Chainalysis says the regime's state-backed hackers lifted nearly $400 million in cryptoassets last year - hitting investment firms and centralized exchanges.
themarketperiodical.com

Chainalysis Report – $400 Million Worth Of Cryptocurrencies Stolen By North Korean Hackers In 2021

Cyber attacks by North Korean hackers have doubled since 2019 and have caused a loss of about $400 million worth of cryptocurrencies in 2021. These hackers from North Korea had an earlier tendency to steal just Bitcoins, however, the variety has now been adopted, Bitcoin being just 20% of all cryptocurrencies stolen and Ethereum being 58%.
industryglobalnews24.com

North Korean hackers behind the recent cryptocurrency crimes, says Kaspersky Labs

A report released on Thursday by the Russian cybersecurity Kaspersky Labs states that the recent and regular phishing and social engineering attacks targeting cryptocurrency startups have been caused by North Korean hackers. The hackers understand that most cryptocurrency businesses are small or medium-sized startups, and cant invests lots of money...
The Independent

Biden-Kishida talks to touch on North Korea, China

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold their first formal talks on Friday as the two leaders face fresh concerns about North Korea s nuclear program and China's growing military assertiveness.The virtual meeting comes after North Korea earlier this week suggested it might resume nuclear and long-range missile testing that has been paused for more than three years. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on Thursday presided over a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party where officials set policy goals for “immediately bolstering” military capabilities to counter what were described as the Americans’ “hostile moves,”...
Interesting Engineering

North Korean Cybercriminals Stole Nearly $400 Million Worth of Digital Assets in 2021

Earlier this month, we reported that new data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis revealed that scammers stole a whopping $14 billion in cryptocurrency in 2021 partially because of the growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Now, Chainalysis is back with another report this time outlining how many cryptocurrencies North Korean hackers managed to steal last year.
The Independent

Otto Warmbier's parents get $240K seized from North Korea

The parents of Otto Warmbier a U.S. student who died after being taken hostage by North Korea and released by the country in a coma in 2017, should receive $240,300 seized from a North Korean bank account, a federal judge ruled last week.The amount would be a partial payment toward the more than $501 million Fred and Cindy Warmbier of Wyoming Ohio were awarded in 2018 by a federal judge in Washington, D.C.The couple have claimed their college student son was tortured by North Korea after being convicted in 2016 of trying to steal a propaganda...
cyberscoop.com

Deposits to illicit crypto addresses nearly doubled in 2021, Chainalysis finds

Cryptocurrency-based crime hit a new all-time high in 2021, researchers at Chainalysis said in a report published Thursday. According to the report, illicit addresses tracked by Chainalysis received $14 billion in deposits over the course of 2021, almost double the amount they collected in 2020. Rather than digital extortion, though,...
insidebitcoins.com

Chainalysis exposes simple malware stealing millions in crypto

Chainalysis, a blockchain analytics firm, has released a report regarding malware targeting the crypto sector. The report noted that cybercriminals were using ‘less sophisticated malware to attack individuals. Different types of malware are used to conduct unauthorized activity on a victim’s phone or computer. The Chainalysis report did not...
AFP

South Korean plant poacher jailed in US

A South Korean man who traveled around the world stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of plants to smuggle to Asia was jailed in the US on Thursday. Kim Byungsu admitted digging up $150,000 worth of Dudleya succulents from remote parks in northern California. The plant, which grows in bud-like circles and resembles an artichoke, is native to the rugged coastlines of Oregon and northern California. It is popular in East Asia, where it is used for decoration.
