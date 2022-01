It’s 2022, which means a whole new year of new projects to anticipate! Today, we have something VERY exciting that we’re just bursting to share with you. Announcing our repeat pattern course! Later this year, we will be launching a whole course with everything you need to know about making repeat patterns. To get you in the mood, we thought we’d give you a sneak peak of what’s to come! Today we’re sharing an amazing hack with you: how to make a simple repeat pattern with post-it notes. That’s right! You can learn how to do this with nothing more than a stack of post-its and something to draw with.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 9 DAYS AGO