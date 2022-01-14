ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith 'Freaking Out' Over Ex Sheree Zampino's Potential Revelations On 'RHOBH'

Hollywood houses some of the most popular longest-lasting marriages today. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of them who have this kind of relationship.

But, this is not the "Bad Boys" star's first marriage as he was first tied to Sheree Zampino. Although their romantic tie ended about three decades ago, rumors involving them continue to develop in recent times.

The latest claims come months after reports confirmed Zampino's arrival to the new season of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Sources told Life & Style that Smith is now "freaking out" because of what his former wife might reveal on the reality show.

Comments / 28

P2412
4d ago

Man, sit down, because your current wife had already made you look weak. Nothing the EX can say to top the damage Jada had already done to your manhood.

Reply
23
Ms Kandee
5d ago

What can SHE say that him and Jada hasn't put out there for the world to know?!?!

Reply
26
Mark McKinney
4d ago

The last article I read on Smith said that he and Pinkett were in an open relationship that allowed them to have sex with whoever they wanted. For this writer to equate the "freak folk " as a successful marriage, well this dumass doesn't understand the difference between business and love.

Reply
4
