Decatur police ID man accused of kidnapping woman, shooting her at ATM

Decatur Police search for robbery, kidnapping and shooting suspect (City of Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur police have issued arrest warrants for a 20-year-old man who they believe kidnapped and shot a woman on Dec. 30.

They released video of the incident on Jan. 6. with the hope someone could help them identify a suspect.

Officers said Torrance Hall is accused of approaching a woman and forcing her into a car at gunpoint. They said he forced her to drive to several area ATMs and withdraw money from her account.

They said Hall and the woman stopped at an ATM on Memorial Drive when Hall shot the woman in the leg and ran from the scene.

Police said the woman was able to driver herself to a nearby hospital and was treated for her injuries.

Police said the arrest warrants included one count of kidnapping, one count of hijacking a motor vehicle, one count of aggravated assault and one count of armed robbery.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have information on Hall to contact police at 404-373-6551 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) and remain anonymous.

