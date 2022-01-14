ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Skin cancer: Newcastle University test predicts spread of melanoma

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have developed a test which reliably predicts the spread or return of the most deadly form of skin cancer. The Newcastle University team made the breakthrough in understanding how skin cancer tumours grow. The test, known as AMBLor, is applied to a standard biopsy of the primary melanoma...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

