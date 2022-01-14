WBB HC Kim Mulkey, guards Jailin Cherry and Khayla Pointer discuss overtime win against Missouri

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced that the men’s basketball game against Penn State on Wednesday has been postponed. According to the university, the game was postponed due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Golden Gophers program. On Sunday, Minnesota played without four student-athletes due to injury, illness and protocols. After further testing on Monday, the team had fewer than seven scholarship players available, which is below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum. The teams will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game. Minnesota’s next game is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. against Rutgers.

