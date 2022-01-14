ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBB HC Kim Mulkey, guards Jailin Cherry and Khayla Pointer discuss overtime win against Missouri

By Adam Guttuso
 7 days ago

Following LSU Women's Basketball's 87-85 overtime win against the University of Missouri, Head Coach Kim Mulkey met with the media to discuss the...

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
Wyoming News

Rock Bridge alum Peat among 14 spring newcomers to MU football

Ex-Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat, a Rock Bridge alum, is one of eight transfer players joining the Missouri football program. With the start of the MU spring semester Tuesday, the Tigers now have 14 total new players — the eight transfers and six early-enrollee freshmen. Peat was Stanford’s leading rusher in 2021, running for 404 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the All-Pac-12 first-team returner and led the conference...
Kim Mulkey
Pete Maravich
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Men’s Basketball Game Against Penn State Postponed Due To COVID Protocols

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced that the men’s basketball game against Penn State on Wednesday has been postponed. According to the university, the game was postponed due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Golden Gophers program. On Sunday, Minnesota played without four student-athletes due to injury, illness and protocols. After further testing on Monday, the team had fewer than seven scholarship players available, which is below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum. The teams will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game. Minnesota’s next game is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. against Rutgers.
baylorlariat.com

No. 15 Baylor WBB flexes muscle in 67-49 win over OSU

After three weeks of playing on the road, No. 15 Baylor women’s basketball returned to the Ferrell Center Wednesday night and showed its physicality. Senior center Queen Egbo and senior forward NaLyssa Smith dominated the paint en route to a 67-49 victory over Oklahoma State University, which was without leading scorer junior guard Lauren Fields.
#Vanderbilt University#Wbb#Lsu Women S Basketball#Tigers#Sec Network#Tiger Tv
yourdailylocal.com

Dragons Bounce Back With Region 5 Overtime Win Against Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. – Warren battled back in the second half to force overtime and held off Oil City, 62-59, handing the Oilers their first Region 5 loss. Jake Hornbeck was fouled with less than five seconds to play on a 3-point attempt for Oil City, knocking down all three free throws to force overtime, 53-53.
