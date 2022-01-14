ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Bank Earnings

 7 days ago

U.S. stock futures edged up ahead of earnings reports from major banks that...

Stocks Rise After Nasdaq Enters Correction

U.S. stocks gained to start the day, putting indexes on course to pare some of the sharp losses that have come as investors reposition their portfolios, spooked by the prospect of tightening monetary policy and slowing growth. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.9% in early trading Thursday, a day after...
Dow posts 5th straight loss as stock-market bounce runs out of steam

Stocks ended lower Thursday, giving up early gains as investors appeared unable to shake off worries over a rising interest-rate environment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 313 points, or 0.9%, to close near 34,715, according to preliminary figures, extending its losing streak to five sessions, the longest since September. The S&P 500 declined around 50 points, or 1.1%, to finish near 4,483, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 186 points, or 1.3%, to end near 14,154. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wednesday entered correction territory, having fallen more than 10% from a record high set in November. Analysts have tied stock-market weakness to begin the new year to expectations the Federal Reserve will be much more aggressive than previously expected in raising interest rates and otherwise tightening monetary policy in an effort to rein in persistently high inflation.
Stocks Fall After Giving Up Early Gains

U.S. stocks weakened on Thursday afternoon, giving up the morning’s gains and showing that investors are still concerned about the prospects of tightening monetary policy and slowing growth. The Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 1.3% in 4 p.m. trading, a day after a late tech selloff dragged down indexes. The...
Bonuses Are Up on Wall Street, but Not the Mood

Higher bonuses handed out this week across Wall Street came with a warning: Don’t get used to it. After a blockbuster year, the five biggest investment banks paid out $142 billion in compensation for 2021, $18 billion more than in 2020. Pay, which on Wall Street is usually tightly tethered to how much money firms bring in, rose twice as fast as revenue.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.73% to $314.75 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 short of its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
Dow jumps nearly 300 points on gains for Travelers, Goldman Sachs shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday afternoon with shares of Travelers and Goldman Sachs delivering strong returns for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 291 points higher (0.8%), as shares of Travelers (TRV) and Goldman Sachs (GS) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Travelers's shares have risen $7.21, or 4.5%, while those of Goldman Sachs are up $8.33, or 2.4%, combining for a roughly 102-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Microsoft (MSFT) Chevron (CVX) and UnitedHealth (UNH) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.22% higher to $303.33 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. Microsoft Corp. closed $46.34 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
Stocks edge lower on Wall Street; investors review earnings

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors review the latest corporate earnings and prepare for higher interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Nasdaq fell 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%. The major indexes bounced between gains and losses throughout the day, with technology stocks again giving direction to the broader market. UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America and Procter & Gamble all rose after reporting encouraging financial results. Bond yields fell. Communications companies and makers of household goods and consumer products gained ground.
Stock futures rise as Wall Street looks to rebound after sell-off

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stock futures were slightly higher on Thursday morning after another choppy trading session as investors remained cautious amid rising rates and the Nasdaq dipped into correction territory. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 76 points,...
