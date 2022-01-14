ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sessler Cos.

By Nicole Sheldon
Rochester Business Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSessler Cos. announces the addition of Daniel Piedramartel and Justin Marullo. Piedramartel has...

rbj.net

dbusiness.com

Jim Feltch Joins Elite Cos. as Partner, President, and CEO

Elite Cos., a Kalamazoo-based construction firm, announced Jim Feltch has joined the firm as a partner, where he will serve as president and CEO. Feltch comes to Elite with more than 20 years of construction management experience, including integrating executive leadership, strategic planning, and vision forecasting. “I couldn’t be more...
KALAMAZOO, MI
irei.com

Greystone forms JV with Passco Cos. for DST investment sector

Greystone, a national commercial real estate finance company, and Passco Cos., a privately held California-based commercial real estate company specializing in real estate acquisition, development and asset management throughout the United States, have announced a strategic alliance to provide their respective clients and investors with enhanced benefits surrounding the Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) commercial real estate (CRE) investment channel, as well as other real estate investment opportunities in the future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rochester Business Journal

Investment resolutions for the New Year

Our inspiration for this first column of the year comes from firms in the financial services industry and their regulators. As a result of their efforts, many investors have been encouraged to incorporate financial resolutions into their goals for the New Year. As we begin 2022, we consider some of the resolutions considered, and offer ...
MARKETS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Rocket Cos. shuffles mortgage leadership, names Bob Walters CEO

Rocket Cos. has shuffled the leadership of its mortgage company, promotingBob Walters to CEO from the president and chief operating officer jobs. But Jay Farner, who had been CEO of Rocket Mortgage, retains his posts as vice chairman and CEO of Rocket Cos., and adds the CEO title at the renamed Rocket Central (until now known as Rock Central), a business line described as the centralized hub for the parent company's fintech platform.
ECONOMY

