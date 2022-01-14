ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Unique Ulster County Business Hits the Market

By Val
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've driven down Route 299 heading into or out of the New Paltz area over the past few years, chances are this cool business caught your eye. Maybe it was the fun mini-golf course. Was it the giant banners outside that said DONUTS?. Or perhaps the fleet of...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

The 6 Most Lavish Indoor Pools For Sale in the Hudson Valley

I know I'm not alone in my love of looking at houses that I could never afford on Zillow. Hell, SNL made an entire sketch about it. For me, the more outlandish the better. I've already shared this $45 million stunner on the banks of the Hudson River, as well as the Kingston castle with an actual secret underground tunnel, but since the temperatures have dropped, I've started fantasizing about something extra-fancy: luxury indoor pools.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dry January: Mocktails in the Hudson Valley

The start of the new year calls for a time of reflection. As we said goodbye to 2021, we welcomed in a new start with ways to better ourselves. Some may call this New Years Resolutions while others refer to it as a lifestyle change. For the most part, people tend to exercise more, eat better and possibly, consume less alcohol.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Government
City
Highland, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
Ulster County, NY
Business
New Paltz, NY
Government
City
New Paltz, NY
New Paltz, NY
Business
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Chimney Cakes Bakery Has Closed

A popular Orange County bakery has closed it's doors. We reported recently that Emporium Square Artisan Market in Middletown is closing its doors. And many businesses that are located at the market are thankfully finding new homes. Gold Star Chimney Cakes, an authentic European bakery opened the Emporium Square Artisan Market in August of 2020 and built a loyal following selling the authentic European pastry. Chimney cakes are known for their shape, sweetness, and deliciousness. They can be enjoyed alone, with coffee/tea, filled with ice cream, Nutella, fruit, and more according to the Gold Star Chimney Cakes website. Sadly, Gold Star Chimney Cakes will be no more and you'll have to find another way to get those tasty cakes. But the owners have opened a new business. The Diplomat Cafe opened over this past weekend in Goshen.
GOSHEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

10 Things to Pack for Your Next Hudson Valley Winter Hike

I'll admit it, I'm a fair-weather hiker. Once the temperatures dip in the Hudson Valley, I dip right back into bed. The more I think about it, the more I realize I don't like winter hiking because I'm not properly prepared to be hiking for miles in cold weather and snow. I know I'm not alone so I did a little research and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation came through big time.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

This Car Sales Tactic is Illegal in New York, And It Just Happened To Me

It seems nearly impossible to buy a car these days. From rising used-car inflation to dealers waiting months to receive new deliveries from manufacturers, it definitely doesn't feel like a buyer's market. My wife and I were aware of these facts when we started car shopping last month, but what we weren't expecting was to get caught in a sales tactic that is not only shady, but straight-up against the law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Truck#Golf Course#Design#Check Out
94.3 Lite FM

A Look Inside the Abandoned Letchworth Village in Thiells, NY

A picture is worth a thousand words and these photos tell a dark story. Growing up in the Hudson Valley, many of us have heard of or are familiar with Letchworth Village in Thiells. The Rockland County psychiatric hospital was founded in 1911 and closed its doors in 1996. Locals have heard stories of the abuse that is a stain on the hospital's history.
THIELLS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New TV Series Looking to Restore Cherished Items in Hudson Valley

If you have a family heirloom or nostalgic item lying around the house, a new reality show wants you to let them restore it for you. A brand new reality series is being filmed for an unnamed "top US cable network" right here in our area. The show is tentatively titled "The Secret Restoration Show," and its producers are searching the Hudson Valley for items to be featured on the series.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Why Hudson Valley Phone Users Should Immediately Turn Off 5G

If you're using a 5G enabled phone in the Hudson Valley, tech experts say it needs to be turned off. There's been lots of hype over 5G service. Phone companies are touting the new technology's ability to speed up your mobile internet connection and handle large amounts of data. Those living in the Hudson Valley, however, may have noticed that their service has actually gotten worse and their batteries are dying quicker. There's a very good reason for that.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Golf
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Cars
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley’s ‘Best Beer Bar’ Plans to Open New ‘Lager Haus’

A new beer mecca is being launched by the folks behind the insanely popular Dutchess Bier Cafe. Visiting the Dutchess Bier Cafe is the next best thing to taking a plane to Belgium. As someone who's been lucky enough to explore the small beer cafes in Brugge, Brussels and the surrounding countryside, the restaurant and bar on Main Street in Fishkill does everything right.
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Haunted Castle Close to Albany? You Brave Enough to Spend the Night?

So many people have a fascination with haunted houses, scary buildings and paranormal properties but do you have enough curiosity to spend the night in a haunted castle?. Wilson Castle has stood on a hill in Proctor, Vermont since the late 1800's at a cost of $1.3 million ($45 million today). Legend has it that heartbreak caused the original homeowners to abandon the dwelling. Years later a maintenance worker died inside the castle. Is this building cursed? Who haunts the place today? These questions and more could be answered on April 29th.
PROCTOR, VT
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Man Murdered in ‘Best’ Small Town in New York

A Hudson Valley man was murdered in a quiet Hudson Valley town that was recently named the "best" small town in New York State. On Sunday, Jan. 16, New York State Police charged a Dutchess County man with murder. David A. Trotta Jr., age 26, of Amenia, was charged with second-degree murder. He was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

City Staffing Changes Plague Newburgh Fire Department

Staffing issues have plagued many Hudson Valley businesses over the last year, you can now add one Orange County Fire Department to that list. On Saturday, January 15th, the City of Newburgh NY Professional Firefighters shared the photo above with the following caption:. Good morning citizens of the City of...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy