So many people have a fascination with haunted houses, scary buildings and paranormal properties but do you have enough curiosity to spend the night in a haunted castle?. Wilson Castle has stood on a hill in Proctor, Vermont since the late 1800's at a cost of $1.3 million ($45 million today). Legend has it that heartbreak caused the original homeowners to abandon the dwelling. Years later a maintenance worker died inside the castle. Is this building cursed? Who haunts the place today? These questions and more could be answered on April 29th.

PROCTOR, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO