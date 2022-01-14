Spanish tourism sector expected to reach 88% of pre-Covid size

Ministers have pledged £9 million for the tourism sector to help counter the “severe economic impact” caused by the Omicron variant.Tourism minister Ivan McKee said the cash will help Scotland’s “world class” tourist industry survive what is “clearly an especially tough winter period”.The funding comes after restrictions imposed by the Scottish Government resulted in many of the country’s Hogmanay celebrations, which traditionally attract visitors from across the world, being cancelled.Tourism body VisitScotland will distribute the cash, with bosses pledging to get the money out to businesses “as quickly as possible”.The money includes £6 million from a £375 million business support package...

