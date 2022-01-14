ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EasyJet sees surge in bookings to French ski destinations

By Samantha Mayling
Travel Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEasyJet reported an immediate spike in bookings to popular French ski destinations for the remainder of the winter season after France lifted its ban on Brits. On Thursday (January 13), the French government confirmed it will ease strict restrictions on UK travellers from Friday. EasyJet said in a statement...

travelweekly.co.uk

