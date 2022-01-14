EasyJet sees surge in bookings to French ski destinations

All listings featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you book something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At the end of a winding road from Morzine, the first view of Avoriaz is of the red cedar buildings of La Falaise, perched on the edge of a monumental cliff like some warped cruise ship. The resort itself resembles a retro-futuristic parallel universe. Clanking quasi-industrial lifts navigate the surface of the high-rises at weird angles, disgorging skiers into long external corridors. Horses and carts jingle across the snow. On the afternoon runs of the Dromonts ski lift, half the skiers have groceries from the Sherpa supermarket or rounds of Reblochon from Aux Delices d'Antan. Life here happens on skis.

